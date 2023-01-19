InsideHook
Vehicles | January 19, 2023 3:01 pm

Why the Electric Winnebago Is Promising, Even With 108-Mile Range

That's down from 125 miles on the concept the RV company showed in 2022

The Winnebago eRV2 concept, an electric RV prototype, shown here in red light
Winnebago is well on the way to its first electric RV.
Winnebago
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Around this time a year ago at the RV SuperShow in Florida, Winnebago unveiled the e-RV, an electric concept built on a Ford Transit platform. It looked great. The only problem is that the estimated battery range was just 125 miles, which was a disappointing figure for people whose goal is to road trip. But this was just a debut concept, and the company said at the time that “mileage range increases are anticipated as the concept vehicle further develops.”

It’s now 2023, the RV SuperShow is once again on this week, and Winnebago is back with a second iteration of this vehicle, the eRV2. Unfortunately, the range estimates are even lower than they were before: 108 miles. (Although, during testing, Winnebago says they’ve seen between 100 and 140 miles of range “in typical RV driving conditions,” per Car and Driver.)

If you only looked at that figure, this would be an obvious red flag. RV owners expect to drive much farther than that before needing to fill up. But if you dive into how the eRV2 differs from the e-RV, you can see the company is headed in the right direction to eventually provide a legitimately exciting option for electrified RVing. 

The Winnebago eRV2 prototype, an electric camper van built on the Ford E-Transit platform
The new Winnebago eRV2 prototype.
Winnebago

For the new prototype, Winnebago made a big change in its starter vehicle. The company previously used a regular Ford Transit platform with an electric powertrain developed by the company Lightning eMotors, which specializes in commercial vehicles, for the original e-RV concept. Here in the eRV2, they’ve adopted the chassis of the Ford E-Transit, that automaker’s proprietary all-electric cargo van which debuted in 2022. And that’s where Winnebago is getting the stated range number from, as the E-Transit with a high roof (it’s also available in medium and low roof models) is rated at 108 miles of range. While that’s lower than many would like, the Winnebago said in a press release that they’re “actively pursuing range extension opportunities.” 

While they’re relying more on Ford’s tech for the main vehicle, Winnebago is using its RV knowhow for other parts of the electrical system, partnering with Lithionics on a proprietary “house battery,” the one that powers amenities like the refrigerator, which “features a 48V system with more than 15,000 usable watt-hours, and a unique thin lay-flat design stored beneath the floor to maximize interior space.”

The spacious interior of the Winnebago eRV2 prototype, which is built on a Ford E-Transit chassis
The spacious interior of the eRV2 prototype.
Winnebago

There are other interesting features in the eRV2, including solar panels that can reportedly provide up to seven days of off-grid camping. But what people really want to know is: will this thing be practical when it’s finally available to order? 

The argument in favor of Winnebago starts with the fact that there’s nothing set in stone just yet. While the company said they are hoping to share the final chassis configuration for their first production eRV “later this year,” that model could change significantly from this current prototype. Russ Garfin, product manager at Winnebago for conversion vans and Class C motorhomes, said that they could even switch from a Ford vehicle to one from Mercedes or Stellantis, according to Autoweek. It just depends on who has the most compelling option.

Furthermore, Winnebago is a leader in the RV space for a reason. They know what their customers want, so they’re putting in the necessary testing to figure out how they can meet those goals with an electric vehicle. This summer, for instance, the company completed a 1,300-mile road trip in the original e-RV concept from Washington, D.C. to Minnesota to “test and document real world performance factors and gather additional data that will drive further refinements as the technology is assimilated into future production vehicles.” 

You can bet they’ll be doing the same with the eRV2, not just carting people around in a loop at the RV SuperShow. So if you’re doubtful about an electric RV, just wait until the final specs are set. But if you’re excited, like I am, there’s plenty more on the way from other brands as well.

More Like This

The Thor Vision Vehicle and Airstream eStream, two electric RV concepts announced by Thor at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow in January
Electric RV Concepts Are Great, But When Will We Get the Real Deal?
A lineup of Airstream Class B motorhomes, what the RV brand calls touring coaches, including the Atlas, Interstate and Rangeline
How to Choose the Right Airstream Motorhome or Camper Van for You
A pickup truck towing the 2023 Living Vehicle. We spoke with founder Matthew Hofmann about the luxury travel trailer.
Living Vehicle’s Six-Figure Luxury Travel Trailer Basically Makes Its Own Water

Recommended

Suggested for you

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Review: Land Rover Built a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops

Keep Reading

A black and white photo of Jesse Eisenberg superimposed on a colorful background.

Jesse Eisenberg Talks Alt Rock, Twitter and His Directorial Debut
Art for "Super League: The War for Football"

The Shocking Rise and Sudden Fall of the Super League
The Royals Suite, which was previously the nobles' quarters of the Palazzo della Gherardesca

Step Inside Florence's Stunning Renaissance-Era Palace Hotel
a collage of the Teva and North Face outdoor slippers on a red and blue background

Teva vs. The North Face: Who Makes the Better Outdoor Slipper?
Ray-Ban Unisex RB3387, now on sale at Woot

Grab Some Ray-Bans for Up to 60% Off
Three magnesium supplements on a groovy background

Trouble Falling Asleep? Try These Magnesium Supplements.
A bunch of cast iron skillets from companies like Lodge, Finex, Field Company, Butter Pat, Smithey and Stargazer in a grid. Here's our review of which cast iron pans are the best.

The 12 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, From Lodge to Victoria to Butter Pat
"The Great Air Race"

Relive the Early Days of Aviation in John Lancaster's "The Great Air Race"
Table with a bottle of white wine and glasses in santorini

Santorini Should Be Your Next Wine Drinking Destination

Trending

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?