InsideHook
Vehicles | December 6, 2022 12:57 pm

Stop Harassing Tesla Drivers, You Animals

Recent reports have documented hostility directed towards these EV owners in particular

A row of Tesla electric vehicles filling their batteries at charging stations
If you get red in the face looking at a Tesla, please keep it to yourself.
George Rose/Getty
By Alex Lauer @alexlauer

Imagine yourself buying a brand-new Toyota Camry. You’ve got the keys, that new car smell is in the air and you drive around town feeling like a million bucks. Then, out of nowhere, other drivers start giving you the middle finger, randomly tailgating you and swerving in front of your car so you have to slam on the brakes. And that’s nothing compared to the diesel truck drivers who like to roll coal, spewing black exhaust that envelops your windshield. 

It’s hard to imagine because that situation is unimaginable in a Camry. But according to multiple recent reports, this is exactly the situation many Tesla drivers around the U.S. are facing on a regular basis. 

In August, Axios Des Moines heard from over a dozen Tesla owners in Iowa who reported being “routinely heckled, cut off in traffic and blocked from charging stations.” A week ago, The Guardian reported on the phenomenon across the U.S., with drivers of electric vehicles from Oregon to Pennsylvania saying they experience hostility that’s unique when driving a car made by Tesla. On a personal note, a friend of mine bought a Tesla a few months back, and when she posted about it on Instagram she added a caveat to the effect of, I know people have strong opinions about Tesla, but I’d rather not argue. I’ve remembered that post to this day because it was so remarkably sad.

Why are people in the so-called land of the free having to preemptively defend themselves for simply buying a new car? Why are drivers being harassed on American roads for the mere fact that they’ve chosen one vehicle over another? 

According to The Guardian, “Tesla drivers [told the outlet] they have experienced anti-Tesla sentiment, but mostly from those who hate electric vehicles rather than Musk specifically,” citing increased criticism of CEO Elon Musk during his controversial takeover of Twitter. But that finding is anecdotal and not backed up by data, as they note. And we’ve seen reports in the past about Teslas being uniquely targeted, as in Inside Edition coverage last year about the phenomenon of people keying the EVs of strangers (that is, scratching them with their own car keys).

Look, we may not have the exact data on the precise reason Tesla drivers are being targeted, but we know it’s happening (thanks in large part to footage shared by said owners captured using the cars’ Sentry Mode, a camera-equipped monitoring system). And if you’re one of these harassers — whether you like flipping them the bird or get your jollies by tailgating Model 3s — you need to flip down your sun visor, take a look in the mirror and contemplate when exactly you became such an insecure mouth-breather. 

If people can’t drive around in the car they’ve paid hard-earned money for without fear of harassment (or in some cases, fear for their life), then we really are going off the cliff as the country. I’ve got my own bone to pick with Elon Musk, as I’ve documented extensively, but I still would consider buying a Tesla in the future because the cars are some of the best electric vehicles available today — we need to be able to separate. And if you’re one of these diesel sniffers who are against electric vehicles in general, ask yourself this: why do you hate your life and the people around you so much that you’re against any effort by people to thwart climate change?

If you know someone whose existence is so sad that they don’t have anything better to do than endanger the lives of Tesla owners, please call them out on it. If you are one of said sad sacks, please, do what all normal deadbeats do and save your unwarranted anger for typo-ridden Facebook rants.

More Like This

The Tesla Semi, an electric long-haul truck, pulled up to a loading dock at a warehouse
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Elon Musk Tesla SpaceX and pandemic tweets
The 69 Worst Elon Musk Tweets
Errol Musk, Elon Musk's father and South African engineer
Everything to Know About Errol Musk, Elon's “Brilliant,” “Terrible” Father

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV

Keep Reading

Mycologist and mushroom guru Larry Evans at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

Tracking Down the Shoeless Mushroom Guru of the West
Best TV Shows 2022

Our Favorite TV Shows of 2022
Cameron Robbie's tentacle piece

The True Story Behind the Reverse Art Heist That Went Viral on TikTok
A Whiskey Peaks glass with booze in it. The glassware is on sale at Huckberry.

Huckberry’s Whiskey Peaks Glassware Is on Sale, And They Make for a Perfect Gift
Styles from Outdoor Voices' CloudKnight collection, currently up to 50% off.

Outdoor Voices Put Its Entire CloudKnit Collection on Sale
a trio of Mr Porter jackets and sweaters on a tan checked background

Elevated Basics and Investment Outerwear Abound at Mr Porter’s Surprise Sale
A Classic Chicago Dog with Fries and a Beer

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Chicago
Spread from The Finch

Eat Prime Rib, Seafood and Korean BBQ at the Best New Restaurants in Texas
A sampling of the best stocking stuffers for women.

The 15 Best Stocking Stuffers for Her

Trending

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica