Land Rover Appears to Be Testing a 2024 Defender SVX

Do you like your Land Rover Defenders with even more physical presence? If a recent video recorded near Germany’s Nürburgring is any indication, Land Rover has intriguing plans in store for the 2024 Defender SVX. The YouTube account Automotive Mike recently uploaded footage of the vehicle in question coated in a camouflage print.



The caption accompanying the video notes that “the fender flares are a bit wider than on the standard Defender V8,” and that riding in this places the driver somewhat higher than they would be in the standard version of the Defender.

Road & Track‘s report on the footage shares a few other details, including the presence of what look to be bucket seats in the Defender’s interior. They also speculate that this version of the Defender is using a V8 engine.

Given that the Defender has been widely successful for Land Rover, it isn’t surprising to see the automaker working on readying different editions of it. As of earlier this year, CarBuzz reported, the Defender had been the company’s most popular model for the last seven quarters. Based on what we can see from this video, the model being put through its paces adds a bit more muscle to an already-successful formula — we’ll see where it goes from here.