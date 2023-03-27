InsideHook
Vehicles | March 27, 2023 5:37 pm

Land Rover Appears to Be Testing a 2024 Defender SVX

It's an interesting variation on a theme

A new Land Rover model was just spotted.
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Do you like your Land Rover Defenders with even more physical presence? If a recent video recorded near Germany’s Nürburgring is any indication, Land Rover has intriguing plans in store for the 2024 Defender SVX. The YouTube account Automotive Mike recently uploaded footage of the vehicle in question coated in a camouflage print.

The caption accompanying the video notes that “the fender flares are a bit wider than on the standard Defender V8,” and that riding in this places the driver somewhat higher than they would be in the standard version of the Defender.

Road & Track‘s report on the footage shares a few other details, including the presence of what look to be bucket seats in the Defender’s interior. They also speculate that this version of the Defender is using a V8 engine.

Review: The Two-Door Land Rover Defender 90 Is an Anomaly That Resurrects Personal Luxury
Review: The Two-Door Land Rover Defender 90 Is an Anomaly That Resurrects Personal Luxury

The SUV stands in a class of its own, but that doesn’t shield it from criticism

Given that the Defender has been widely successful for Land Rover, it isn’t surprising to see the automaker working on readying different editions of it. As of earlier this year, CarBuzz reported, the Defender had been the company’s most popular model for the last seven quarters. Based on what we can see from this video, the model being put through its paces adds a bit more muscle to an already-successful formula — we’ll see where it goes from here.

The Land Rover Defender 130, a three-row SUV that can hold the whole family. Read our review after testing out the new model.
Review: The Land Rover Defender 130 Is a Family SUV With Real Off-Road Chops
A Land Rover Defender 110 from the DefenderX expedition driving through the English Channel in October 2021. We interviewed team lead Jeff Willner about the overland expedition.
The Last Great Overland Journey Involves a Land Rover, Pontoons and a Whole Lot of “Nonsense”
A 2016 four-door Land Rover Defender 110 Adventure in Phoenix Orange. This is the last of its kind to roll off the line in Solihull, and it's up for auction in February 2022 via Collecting Cars.
One of the Last Original Land Rover Defenders Ever Made Is Up for Auction

