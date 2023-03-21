InsideHook
Vehicles | March 21, 2023 10:52 am

Ever Wonder What a Combined Corvette and Jet Ski Would Look Like?

Well, now you can own one

Jet Ski Corvette
One part jet ski, one part Corvette
Boats & Buyers
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Just imagine the scene: you’re out on the water, your boat anchored, enjoying a tasty meal and warm weather. You hear the rumble of an engine making its way down the channel. You look over, expecting to see a jet ski or powerboat heading your way. Instead, what catches your eye appears to be a Corvette C8 powering its way through the water.

No, it’s not a muscle car enthusiast paying homage to The Spy Who Loved Me. Instead, it’s a slickly engineered vehicle known as the JetCar — a name that comes from a combination of jet ski and car, as you might have guessed. One is currently on sale via Boats & Buyers, with the auction running through March 23. Bidding is currently at $10,000.

As an article in The Drive reveals, the company behind this aquatic vehicle specializes in evoking great cars in maritime form. The Corvette homage is one of six options that JetCar USA offers buyers, each one with a four-cylinder engine and a a Bluetooth stereo system.

What I Learned at a Boat Show in the Midst of a Boating Boom
What I Learned at a Boat Show in the Midst of a Boating Boom

The nautical community is welcoming an unprecedented wave of new members — and they're more diverse than ever before

This particular JetCar has no miles on it, and is based in Hollywood, Florida. According to the listing, it has a maximum speed of 70 miles per hour. It’s not quite in James Bond territory — but it is pretty stylish nonetheless.

More Like This

jet ski
Meet the Mantra, a High-Speed Jet Ski That Goes 50 MPH
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray 3LZ convertible in Silver Flare with Electric Blue stripe package driving on a curved mountain road
The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Is a Sports Car Oxymoron
The online visualizer for the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray, a hybrid version of the sports car, that was leaked in December 2022
Everything We Know About the Hybrid Corvette E-Ray From Recent Leaks

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Viruses Aren't the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost
This Airport Was Just Named Number One in the World…Again

Keep Reading

Michael B. Jordan in the latest "Creed" movie.

Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
Three bottles of wine from Zuccardi

Don’t Pass on These Malbecs From the “New World Winery of the Year”
"Forager" book cover

A New Memoir Recounts Growing Up in a Cult
a collage of items from the REI member-only sale on a yellow background

The Best Deals From REI's Members-Only Sale
Use code SPRINGBREAK to take 25% off.

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 25% Off Totes and Duffels at Paravel
Milwaukee Art Museum in Wisconsin

The Endless Influence of Scandinavian Design Gets Its Due in Wisconsin
Three massage guns on a blue background

The Best Massage Gun for Every Workout Routine
a collage of the best spring blazers for men on a blue striped background

The Best Lightweight Spring Blazers for 2023
Interior of Ember

Live-Fire Steaks, 24-Karat Tacos and Fermented Mango Oysters

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Viruses Aren't the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost