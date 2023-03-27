Is the latest generation of the Chevrolet Corvette a supercar? Many have described the mid-engine C8 as having supercar levels of power, but not being exclusive enough, expensive enough or luxurious enough to achieve that label. Even the high-performance Z06, which gets into six-figure territory, isn’t a supercar to all. So what about the new 2024 Corvette E-Ray, which is expensive and the first hybrid Vette and the first all-wheel-drive model?

To test the supercar prowess of the Corvette E-Ray, the folks at Hagerty got their hands on one and decided to pit it against two undeniable supercars: a 2021 Ferrari F8 Spider and a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán Evo RWD Spyder. Part of Jason Cammisa’s drag racing video series, this particular installment wanted to answer the question: can the E-Ray live up to the hype?

Before we answer that, it should be noted that Cammisa and team did not get the Ferrari and Lamborghini models from those Italian automakers themselves. As he explains in the video, “Ferrari thinks it lives in a world by itself and has no competition,” while Lamborghini apparently told them, “Our customers don’t care about straight-line speed.” As such, the Hagerty crew had to source the vehicles elsewhere.

As you’ll see in the drag race, there’s a reason these marques declined to join the fun. (If you’re just here to watch the sprint, skip to 4:16.)

Chevy itself advertises a quarter-mile time of 10.5 seconds for the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, but Hagerty clocked it here at a hair under at 10.4 seconds. Yes, that means it eked out a win against this Ferrari, which came in at 10.6 seconds, and trounced the Lamborghini, which notched an 11.1-second time. (For the record, their test of the Z06 put it at 10.5 seconds).

The main caveat here is that the E-Ray wins out because of its electron-boosted acceleration. Because it’s so quick off the line, thanks largely to the electric motor in front, the Italian supercars here don’t stand a chance. Extend the race beyond a quarter mile though, and the F8 Spider and Huracán Evo would catch up.

For anyone who doubted that an electrified model could carry on the Corvette name, Hagerty has proved them wrong. Sure, people may still refuse to call the E-Ray a supercar, but labels mean nothing when you can look at your competitors in the rearview mirror.