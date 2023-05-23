United Airlines Now Supports Live Activities for iPhones

At the end of last year, Apple debuted a handy new “Live Activities” feature as part of the iOS 16 update, which allows apps to provide updates to users from the iPhone lock screen in real-time. Uber, for one, was quick to make use of the new technology. And now airlines are, too.

United Airlines has announced that it will also support Live Activities for iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max moving forward. So what does that mean for you, an iOS user and United frequent flyer? Per Travel Pulse, you’ll now be able to view things like your boarding pass, on-time status, gate and seat numbers, baggage carousel number, as well as a countdown clock to departure on your Lock Screen (or while unlocked in the Dynamic Island) without ever having to open the United app — no small thing considering that United claims its passengers check their mobile boarding passes and flight status more than 800,000 times daily.

“We’re seeing soaring demand for travel this summer, and Live Activities puts all the flight information you need right at your fingertips, whether your iPhone is locked or you’re doing something else like checking email, listening to music or texting friends,” United chief customer officer Linda Jojo said. “This new feature is another way United is leveraging technology to improve our customers’ travel journey. It’s going to save passengers a lot of time, and we think they’re going to love it, especially during a busy travel season.”

The update became available for most users this week, though it reportedly won’t be rolled out in its entirety until the end of the month. Assuming you’re utilizing iOS 16.1 or later, of course.