InsideHook
Travel | December 13, 2022 9:30 am

Royal Caribbean CEO Says Several New Ships Are on the Horizon

Will the demand for new vessels be there?

Royal Caribbean
The Resort Deck onboard the Royal Caribbean Celebrity Beyond cruise ship at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

It’s fair to say that the cruise ship industry has gone through a complicated time beginning in 2020. Cruise attendance was up dramatically relative to 2020 as of last year, but the same data showed that travelers weren’t going on cruises at the same rate in 2021 that they did in 2019. Still, more and more cruise enthusiasts seem to be ready to venture onto the high seas again — and cruise lines are announcing new ships with a variety of styles and amenities.

Based on comments made by Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty in a recent interview with The Points Guy, Royal Caribbean is betting big on further growth in the world of cruises. The company’s different divisions, including Royal Caribbean and Silversea, each have several new ships on the way which were ordered prior to the pandemic — including four new Royal Caribbean ships that will arrive between 2023 and 2026, as well as two apiece for Silversea and Celebrity.

Liberty went on to tell TPG that the company had modernized most of its vessels that were in need of it prior to the pandemic. As for how the company would approach purchasing new ships after those that are currently on order are delivered, he spoke about strategy taking precedent over debt.

“It would be more about what is it costing to build a ship these days and the return profiles that we would need to see to order a ship,” Liberty told TPG.

These are decisions that will likely need to be made far ahead of time. In the interview, Liberty mentioned that — since 2015 or so — orders for new vessels needed to be placed “six or seven years out.” It’s a challenge for any industry — but when you’re dealing with ships that can cost close to a billion dollars, the stakes are that much higher.

More Like This

Evrima
The Ritz-Carlton Superyacht Has Finally Made Its Long-Anticipated Debut
A rendering of the Sylvia Earle, a carbon neutral cruise ship from Aurora Expeditions
Not a Cruise Person? These Four New Ships Might Change That.
The Independence of the Seas cruise ship off the coast of the Cayman Islands.
No Vaccine? No Problem, Cruise Lines Say

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets

Keep Reading

The Race of Gentlemen

A New Book Captures the World’s Most Stylish Vintage Auto Race
lineup of 4 wines to gift for the holidays

A Wine Pro Shares Her Favorite Bottles for Holiday Gifting
Jalen Hurts walks off the field after beating the New York Giants.

The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
How Scotch and Storytelling Is a Partnership for the Ages

How Scotch and Storytelling Is a Partnership for the Ages
Holiday Flower Tree Musical Merriment from 1-800-Flowers

For a Last-Minute Gift, Try a Seasonal Arrangement
Meundies underwear on a blue textured background

The MeUndies Toy Story Collection Has Arrived Just in Time for the Holiday
A collection of gifts made in Texas you can buy for the holidays in 2022

10 Texas-Made Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Comedian Haywood Turnipseed Jr. as Santa

A Chat With DC’s Best Stand-Up Comic Who Also Plays Santa
The 40-ounce Bistecca Fiorentina at Contessa, one of the best new restaurants in Miami

Miami’s Best New Restaurants Include Some Revamped Favorites

Trending

The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
What Happens to Navy SEAL Program Applicants Who Don't Succeed at Getting In?
A Green Beret Commander on the War in Afghanistan, “Retrograde” and Those Still Left Behind
The First Rule of Making Competition-Style Texas Chili? No Beans Allowed.
America Is Increasingly “Kinless.” It’s Killing Us.