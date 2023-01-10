How much would you be willing to shell out for a hotel room? As it turns out, if you’ve got an Amex Black Card, your answer may not even matter.

The most expensive hotel suite in the continental U.S., per a new report from Travel Noire, is located in none other Sin City at Palms Casino Resort. A behemoth of a hotel room, the Empathy Suite is a 9,156-square-foot, two-floor room with a private 13-seat bar, movie theater, fitness rooms, hot tub, spa with massage rooms, private swimming pool, two (predictably sizable) bedrooms and panoramic views of Las Vegas that probably don’t suck.

“In addition to 24-hour butler service, guests who book the Empathy Suite have their own private bar staff and a driver to take them wherever they want to go,” Ayah A. writes. “You will also get VIP access and treatment at KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub the Pearl Concert Theatre, and the resort’s 94,000 square-foot casino home to various table games, a high-limit room and over 1,500 slot machines.”

For scale, and because it was designed for entertaining, the dining room and lounge area can accommodate over 50 guests. And you (along with potentially 49 of your closest friends) can stay there, too…assuming you can afford it.

That’s because it costs $100,000 a night to stay in the Palms’ Empathy Suite (though, they’ll throw in a $10,000 credit for the casino). The exception? Anyone with a credit card limit over $1 million can stay for free (because they presumably can’t afford it). Of course, as the number one most expensive hotel in the U.S., and number three in the world (the first is the Lover’s Deep in St. Lucia, the second is Kokomo Private Island in Fiji), it’s all about maintaining prestige, which is the most plausible reason for the clause.

In any event, if you’re ever unsure as to how millionaires are able to stay millionaires in this economy…it’s because they’re the only ones not paying $100,000 a night for the most expensive hotel room in the country.