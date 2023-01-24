InsideHook
Travel | January 24, 2023 11:09 am

A Hacker Helped Shore Up This Airline Security Flaw

But not before publishing a blog post titled "How to completely own an airline in 3 easy steps and grab the TSA nofly list along the way"

A computer programmer or hacker on a laptop. One such hacker recently got access to a list of people on the TSA no-fly list.
Maybe this will force airlines to beef up their security.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

It’s been a big month for outdated technology in the airline industry.

Last October, Southwest pilots began alleging that “[the company’s] technology [was] simply not up to the task of efficiently scheduling staffing,” as ZDNET detailed. Shortly thereafter in December, the airline cancelled 5,500 flights in two days, citing “antiquated computer systems” and “tedious” manual processes as the reasons for its inability to swiftly recover from the meltdown.

Little more than two weeks after that, an FAA system outage caused thousands of flight delays in the U.S. It was later revealed that a contractor had deleted some crucial files required by the system, but not before the Department of Transportation raised concerns about the age of the system in question.

If there’s a silver lining to be gleaned from either of those scenarios, it’s that they neither of them arose from any sort of cybersecurity breach. The same can not be said about the Swiss hacker who recently got her hands on the TSA’s no-fly list.

According to a report from The Daily Dot, a hacker known as “maia arson crimew” was able to tap into an unsecured server which held a document that “contained the identities of hundreds of thousands of individuals from the U.S. government’s Terrorist Screening Database and ‘No Fly List.’” Crimew documented her feat in a blog post titled “How to completely own an airline in 3 easy steps and grab the TSA nofly list along the way.”

“[A]t this point i’ve probably clicked through about 20 boring exposed servers with very little of any interest, when i suddenly start seeing some familar words. ‘ACARS,’ lots of mentions of ‘crew’ and so on,” she detailed in the post. As Forbes reported, ACARS is an acronym for Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System — a digital communication system between aircraft and ground stations. She eventually stumbled on an exposed server belonging to regional airline CommuteAir, which held a file called nofly.csv.

Now We Know Why Flights Were Grounded on January 11, And It Sounds Bad
Now We Know Why Flights Were Grounded on January 11, And It Sounds Bad

It all comes down to infrastructure

The list, according to crimew, appeared to have more than 1.5 million entries — of legal names, aliases and birth dates — in total, including a number of notable figures, Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout chief among them. CommuteAir later confirmed that it was an outdated iteration of the list, and not TSA’s full Terrorist Screening Database, which is not provided to airlines.

Nevertheless, the airline immediately took the document offline after crimew reached out to them directly to let them know what she had done. “She basically explained what she had found,” a CommuteAir spokesperson said. “And then she gave us enough time to reply and to pull our resources together and communicate with our employees before anything was ever made public.”

That doesn’t erase the fact that it happened. “[Breachable servers are] way more common than you would think, with these massive holes,” crimew told Forbes. Which also means that, in the absence of newer and more secure technology, it could potentially happen again. After all, this was reportedly crimew’s first venture into “anything aviation.”

In short, it’s high time other airlines take a page out of Southwest’s book. The Dallas-based carrier just budgeted more than $1 billion for upgrading its IT systems.

More Like This

Cancelled flights
Now We Know Why Flights Were Grounded on January 11, and It Sounds Bad
American Airlines Embraer ERJ 170-200 LR arrives at Los Angeles international Airport
These Are the Most Reliable, and Unreliable, Airlines
Travel suitcase and medical mask
US Government Asks Court to Reverse Mask Mandate Ban on Planes

Recommended

Suggested for you

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach
A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores

Keep Reading

A graphic of Devon Lévesque completing the bear-crawl marathon.

How (and Why) I Bear-Crawled an Entire Marathon
Interior of Down & Out, a new East Village bar that specializes in antique whiskey

This Intimate Speakeasy Has NYC's Best Antique Whiskey Collection
The Wandering Mind book cover

What Can Medieval Monks Teach Us About Concentration?
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
Foria's Awaken Arousal Oil on a red and black background.

Foria’s Arousal Oil Is the Best Gift You Can Give This Valentine’s Day
TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Edition

Introducing: The New TAG Heuer Aquaracer Solargraph, 60th Anniversary Carrera and Monza Flyback Chronometer
a collage of Levi's models on a light blue background

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
The Unique penthouse at the top of the Aston Martin Residences in Miami

This Miami Triplex Penthouse Comes With an Aston Martin Vulcan
A crowd of different-colored people in digital form.

Is Overpopulation Really as Bad as They Say It Is?

Trending

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
David Crosby Deserved Better
What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?
Rumor: Colts Owner Jim Irsay’s 2018 Bathroom Trip Cost Team Head Coach