InsideHook
Travel | July 28, 2023 3:47 pm

Government Regulations Will Expand the Size of (Some) Airplane Bathrooms

It addresses a serious issue, but it might not be expansive enough

Airplane bathroom
Changes are coming to (new) airplane bathrooms.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

At a time when airplane seats have gotten smaller and smaller — and proposals for plane interiors could make things even more cramped — it’s not surprising that navigating bathrooms while flying can involve daring feats of contortion. When every inch of space on board a plane has been optimized for certain qualities, the spot where passengers need to do their business is no different.

This is, to put it mildly, not an ideal situation for anyone with mobility issues. On the ground, plenty of bathrooms have options available for people using (for instance) wheelchairs. In the skies, not so much. But that seems to be on the verge of changing, as per an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The DOT announced a rule that will apply to new single-aisle planes, requiring them to have at least one bathroom that can accommodate, as per the agency’s announcement, “a passenger with a disability and attendant.”

“We are proud to announce this rule that will make airplane bathrooms larger and more accessible, ensuring travelers in wheelchairs are afforded the same access and dignity as the rest of the traveling public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement.

What Exactly Is Proper Window Seat Airplane Bathroom Etiquette Anyway?
What Exactly Is Proper Window Seat Airplane Bathroom Etiquette Anyway?

The internet has opinions

As The Points Guy’s Meghna Maharishi points out in an article on the new rule, there are some big exceptions to the rule, including smaller regional jets. The fact that older jets aren’t covered by the rule also means that many air travelers may not see the benefits of the rule. The DOT’s rule does address a very real issue — but the question of whether or not it goes far enough is worth considering.

More Like This

rows of blue seats in The empty cabin of an airplane
This Is the Safest Seat on an Airplane, According to an Expert
overhead shot of an Airplane bathroom
The Next Frontier in Public Health Might Be Airplane Bathrooms
Plane Seat Size
Thoughts About Shrinking Airplane Seats? The FAA Is (Finally) Listening.

Recommended

Suggested for you

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
Is Being Called the "Scariest Movie Ever" a Curse?
What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale

Keep Reading

paloma variations with illustrations of limes and tequila

5 Modern Takes on the Paloma From Pro Bartenders
The California Zephyr

Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
A rendering of the new Jaguar I-PACE

The I-PACE Is Not the Way Forward for Jaguar
Noreetuh's fried chicken.

Authentic Hawaiian Fried Chicken in New York City
Select Apertivo

An Insider’s Guide to the Best Bars in Venice
A kaleidoscopic illustration of colors bursting through someone's brain.

Why “Memory Dividends” Are the Best Asset You’ll Ever Earn
Preppy Ivy Style lookbook cutout images from the brand Rowing Blazers on an abstract pink background

Blazing Ivy: A Definitive Guide to Pulling Off Preppy Style This Summer
a collage of activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a multi-colored background

The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Vibrators are a simple solution to the absentee orgasm

Men, It's Time to Start Using Vibrators During Sex

Trending

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?
EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
Is Being Called the "Scariest Movie Ever" a Curse?