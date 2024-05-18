Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: New Balance continues to release products from their Grey Days drop, Timex blesses us with a Snoopy-themed tennis watch and Away adds a wheeled duffle bag to their Outdoor Collection.

Who doesn’t love a good versatile sneaker? Weirdos. That’s who. New Balance makes some of the best around from the 550s to the 530s all the way to the 608s — you’re covered. You want dad shoes? Got ’em. Cool streetwear shoes? Got ’em. Now, for the month of May, New Balance is releasing a slew of products for what they’re calling “Grey in May” — a month-long celebration of a core grey color that’s essential to the New Balance brand. These Grey 550s are just one of the many new styles the brand is tossing out to consumers.

If an insufferable Snoopy internet fiend got together with the freak who listens to the Challengers soundtrack while thumping forehands, we can only imagine the partnership would spawn something similar to this just-launched Timex x Peanuts 34mm Marlin Watch, complete with leather strap, hunter green face and cutesy Snoopy graphic. It’s the perfect blend of cheeky and elegant, and just $229, meaning it’ll make a great gift for the tennis-obsessed folks in your life. Or a great addition to your personal collection.

Inspired by the connection the two entities have shared ever since Korn’s 1996 album Life Is Peachy was released, the Adidas Originals x Korn Collection features four swaggy pieces outfitted with the brand’s iconic three stripes and the band’s iconic logo. On offer exclusively via the apparel brand’s Confirmed app are Adidas x Korn socks and sneakers as well as a long-sleeve shirt and baseball cap. “Korn was always doing the opposite, being rebellious,” said band frontman Jonathan Davis. “We were never about what you think a rock band should be.” We never thought Davis’s alt-metal band would show up on a pair of vintage-style Campus sneakers, so he’s right.

Away really said, “Carry-on ain’t enough, we need a carry-on duffle.” Part of their convertible Outdoor Collection, the 85L Rolling Duffle features a soft, packable front on a lightweight polycarbonate back shell, neatly finished with roller wheels and ample pockets for whatever adventure you find yourself on.

Is there anyone who doesn’t wish they were, right this moment, sipping an espresso at a chic Mediterranean cafe? We’re certainly not saying it’s the same thing, but the new Nespresso Unforgettable Mediterranean Summer Collection can at least make you feel like you’re on vacation. Launched in collaboration with Pantone, these limited-edition, mandarin orange-colored versions of the Vertuo Pop and Essenza Mini machines — plus accessories like the Aeroccino 3 milk frother and a coffee mug — conjure dreamy locales like the French Riviera, Greek Islands and Balkan Peninsula.

With beach season just around the corner, Vuori’s men’s swim collection is adding a new boardshort designed in collaboration with San Diego-based pro surfer Taylor Knox. Featuring durable bonded seams and an easy-drain back pocket, the Knox shorts add to a line of Vuori’s technical boardshorts that already includes the Banks, Cruise and Puerto.

You did it. You made the pizza dough from scratch (sourdough? Nice touch.), you topped it with the choicest ingredients (your local butcher and cheesemonger thank you) and you baked it to perfection (in the outdoor oven? Even better.). Now you’re ready to serve it on…whatever cutting board you have handy? Wrong answer. Upgrade your pizza arsenal with this handsome 15-inch acacia wood serving board and cutter from Gentlemen’s Hardware.