InsideHook
Travel | January 10, 2023 10:52 am

Woman Tries to Bring Her Four-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor on a Plane in Florida

Because Florida

X-ray of boa constrictor in a carry-on bag that a woman traveling through Florida tried to bring on a plane
A real X-ray of a real boa constrictor a woman really tried to get through security.
TSA
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Picture this: you’re flying out of Tampa International Airport. You’ve just boarded, settled into your seat and then your seatmate pulls up. Before stashing their carry-on in the overhead compartment, they set it on the seat and open it up, presumably to put their coat away, or grab a pair of headphones. Out of the corner of your eye, you see something move. Curiosity gets the better of you, and you look. It’s a boa constrictor. The year is not 2006, but rather 2022, and Samuel L. Jackson is nowhere to be found.

Sound crazy? Turns out it’s a very feasible thing that could have happened, had TSA not caught the woman trying to sneak her four-foot-long emotional support boa constrictor through a security checkpoint in Florida last month, per a report from Travel + Leisure.

Yep.

“Snake on a plane? This is a @TSA X-ray of Bartholomew, a boa constrictor who was in a traveler’s carry-on bag at @FlyTPA last month,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein tweeted on Friday. “Woman claimed the snake was her emotional support pet. TSA notified the airline, which ruled that there was not going to be a snake on their plane!”

Which begs the immediate question: what the fuck? And, second: why do people keep packing animals in their carry-ons, expecting to get them through security? Back in November, a 42-year-old man was found to have a live, three-foot-long, plastic-wrapped albino alligator stashed in his suitcase in Munich Airport in Germany, which (correctly) resulted in criminal charges for violating Germany’s Species Protection and Animal Welfare Act. The gator was reportedly in rough shape at the time it was found (because, get this, you can’t pack a live animal in a suitcase), which doesn’t bode particularly well for other potential jet-setting creatures of the reptilian variety. Further, most airlines don’t even allow emotional support animals anymore anyway (not to be conflated with service animals).

That said, there are apparently a few exceptions where snake travel is allowed. While zero airlines allow them in carry-ons, “only a few allow them to slither around in checked bags, if packaged correctly,” TSA explained on Instagram following the incident. Even still, I can’t think of any reason why any normal traveler should have a boa constrictor on a plane.

If you’re still left with snake-related travel queries, you can always text TSA before bringing your own boa constrictor to the airport.

More Like This

Airport Concourse
These Are the Best New Airport Amenities That Debuted in 2022
Delta Airlines Embraer ERJ 170-200
You’ll Now Have Access to Free Wifi on All Delta Flights
An airplane flying at dusk
What Happens When Someone Dies Mid-Flight?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
A Classic Monty Python Sketch Could Offer Actual Fitness Benefits

Keep Reading

Interiors of the Crown Building in New York City.

Inside the Hotel Where Rooms Go for $15,000 a Night
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy takes a snap.

What to Know About the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend
Palm trees and road in Miami Beach, Florida

This State Is Perfect for a Winter Road Trip
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background

A Complete Guide to the Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale
A close-up of the flannel lining on men's jeans from L.L. Bean and Eddie Bauer, and a full shot of a pair from L.L. Bean. We tested the most popular flannel lined jeans to find the best pair for men.

We Tested 12 of the Most Popular Flannel-Lined Jeans
A cartoon of Sophie Lucido Johnson, drawn by "New Yorker" cartoonist Sophie Lucido Johnson

Sophie Lucido Johnson Writes (And Draws) About Parenting (And Polyamory) Better Than Anyone
Paddy Lowe, the Formula 1 veteran, filling up a plane with Zero Petroleum's synthetic fuel, a drop-in substitute for fossil fuel that's supposedly climate-neutral

The Carbon-Neutral Fuel That Could Transform the World
Catch DC's best concerts this winter

25 DC Concerts You Don’t Want to Miss This Winter

Trending

The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
As NFL Celebrates Damar Hamlin's "Remarkable Improvement," He Still Has No Pension
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This January
Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023