InsideHook
Travel | December 22, 2022 1:24 pm

Not Sure What You’re Allowed to Bring on the Plane? Just Text TSA.

Don't be the guy holding up the line because you packed a Magic 8 Ball

A person texting on a smartphone. The TSA now offers flyers the option to text to ask what's allowed in their carry-on bags.
Text before you fly.
Getty
By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Alcoholic beverages over 140 proof, hatchets, bear spray, bowling pins, cast iron cookware, corkscrews, cutting boards, foam toy swords, gel heating pads, Magic 8 Balls and rainbow flame crystals. These are a just handful of the items, per the TSA website, that you cannot bring in your carry-on bag with you.

While most of us know that you can’t bring liquids in excess of 3.4 ounces or firearms in your carry-on (although, somehow the knowledge hasn’t deterred a record number of travelers from trying to bring loaded guns onto planes in recent years), a Magic 8 Ball feels a little less obvious…even for the most discerning of jet-setters.

Here’s the good news: as previously reported by The Points Guy, the TSA has just launched a new text-based option to get answers to all of your urgent packing-related questions.

It’s simple enough to use. All you have to do is text “TRAVEL” to AskTSA (or 275-872). The automated service provides responses 24 hours a day and, on top of that, there are TSA experts are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. 

As Melissa Klurman notes at The Points Guy, “The interface requires users to choose one of the following topics to get started: TSA PreCheck, What’s Allowed, Identification, Medical Questions, Damages/Claims and Other.” Obviously, if you need help figuring out what to pack, you’re going to text “What’s Allowed.” From there, you’ll choose either “Carryon” or “Checked” luggage, and ask your question. See? Easy.

Of course, you can also just reference TSA’s “What Can I Bring” page for quick answers and/or endless entertainment. But please, do your research ahead of time. Traveling during the holidays is stressful enough as it is, particularly when you factor in a bomb cyclone two days before Christmas. Don’t be the guy holding up the security line because you forgot to check your Magic 8 Ball.

More Like This

Passengers boarding an airplane with the baggage compartments open. A flight attendant explains why you should be the last person to board a plane.
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
How to Buy the Thousands of Items Surrendered to the TSA Every Day
How to Buy the Thousands of Items Surrendered to the TSA Every Day
Travelers pass under a sign pointing toward a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Pre-Check checkpoint at an airport. The application process for TSA PreCheck is backlogged, but there might be a way to get an interview more quickly.
This Little Trick Can Speed Up Your TSA PreCheck Enrollment

Recommended

Suggested for you

Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Cecily Strong Was an All-Time “SNL” Great
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong
The Best Rye Whiskeys of 2022

Keep Reading

Versace.

Lucien Laviscount’s True Colors
Some of InsideHook's favorite American whiskeys of 2022 - five bottles

The Best American Whiskeys of 2022 (That Aren’t Bourbon or Rye)
A collage of luxury hotels and resorts that are opening in 2023. In our rundown, we pick the best to travel to in the new year.

The 30 Most Anticipated Hotel Openings of 2023
a collage of the best scarves for men on a light blue background

Bundle Up With the Best Scarves for Men This Winter
The NFL Is Trying to Steal Christmas Day From the NBA, And We Do Not Approve

The NFL Is Trying to Steal Christmas Day From the NBA
A roundup of the best memes of 2022, including the Will Smith slap, Spirit Halloween costumes, Adam Levine's sexts and weird AI generators

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
Bathrobes in various colors on a teal colored textured background

7 Bathrobes That Make Lounging Far More Luxurious
Best museums collage

The 9 Best New Museums That Opened in 2022
the best watch bands, straps and bracelets on a blue background

A Thorough Guide to Watch Straps: Different Types and the Best Ones to Buy

Trending

Historians Uncover Fresh Details of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Time in Chile
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Why You Should Wait to Board a Plane Until the Last Minute
Cecily Strong Was an All-Time “SNL” Great
Toyota Boss Could Be Right About Electric Cars — Or Very Wrong