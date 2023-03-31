These Are the Best Travel Deals From…Costco

Is Costco one of the strangest places on Earth? I can’t say for sure, but what I can say is that you can buy the world’s largest puzzle, a Victorian glass greenhouse, a casket, a 72-pound wheel of cheese, wedding flowers and also a private jet membership there — so draw whatever conclusion you will.

That said, if you’re looking for deals on virtually anything, from garages to engagement rings to entire emergency food supply palettes, Costco is unmatched. And as fate would have it, that sentiment happens to ring true when talking about travel deals, too.

Yep, you read that right. Costco is slinging travel deals that rival those of even the best OTA’s.

“We feature cities across the United States, such as Orlando and Las Vegas, and also offer hotel-only stays and build-your-own bundles to hundreds of cities in the U.S. and Canada,” Costco website merchandising manager Penny Anderson told The Washington Post. Further, in addition to “buyer-curated” vacations, Costco also offers sailings on 11 cruise lines and a rental car “low price finder” that allows users to compare prices between four rental car companies, the report notes.

Of course, you do need a Costco membership to qualify, though, the executive membership — the highest tier — is just $120 annually so if you’re taking even just a handful of trips a year (or buying literally anything else at Costco), it’s a worthy investment.

Below, the a roundup of the best travel deals you can score at Costco right this very second (though, if the sheer range of other products on offer isn’t indicative enough, these are just the tip of the iceberg):

Need a Private Jet Membership? Costco’s Got You Covered. Because you should be able to purchase a $1.50 hotdog or a $17,499.99 private jet subscription in the same place