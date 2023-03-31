These Are the Best Travel Deals From…Costco
Because you should be able to purchase a $1.50 hotdog and a vacation package in the same place
Is Costco one of the strangest places on Earth? I can’t say for sure, but what I can say is that you can buy the world’s largest puzzle, a Victorian glass greenhouse, a casket, a 72-pound wheel of cheese, wedding flowers and also a private jet membership there — so draw whatever conclusion you will.
That said, if you’re looking for deals on virtually anything, from garages to engagement rings to entire emergency food supply palettes, Costco is unmatched. And as fate would have it, that sentiment happens to ring true when talking about travel deals, too.
Yep, you read that right. Costco is slinging travel deals that rival those of even the best OTA’s.
“We feature cities across the United States, such as Orlando and Las Vegas, and also offer hotel-only stays and build-your-own bundles to hundreds of cities in the U.S. and Canada,” Costco website merchandising manager Penny Anderson told The Washington Post. Further, in addition to “buyer-curated” vacations, Costco also offers sailings on 11 cruise lines and a rental car “low price finder” that allows users to compare prices between four rental car companies, the report notes.
Of course, you do need a Costco membership to qualify, though, the executive membership — the highest tier — is just $120 annually so if you’re taking even just a handful of trips a year (or buying literally anything else at Costco), it’s a worthy investment.
Below, the a roundup of the best travel deals you can score at Costco right this very second (though, if the sheer range of other products on offer isn’t indicative enough, these are just the tip of the iceberg):
Need a Private Jet Membership? Costco’s Got You Covered.
Because you should be able to purchase a $1.50 hotdog or a $17,499.99 private jet subscription in the same place
- A 5-night stay at Conrad Bora Bora Nui for $$5,459 per person. Price includes airfare, accommodations, special savings off the package room rate, transportation to and from the hotel, daily buffet breakfast and a nightly three-course dinner.
- A Sonoran Desert escape at ADERO Scottsdale Resort, the price of which includes daily $35 resort credit, mandatory daily resort fee, accommodations and a full-size rental car.
- A stay at Riviera Nayarit: Villa del Palmar Flamingos. The price includes accommodations, ground transportation to and from the hotel and resort credit, the amount of which varies with room category.
- A family-friendly getaway at Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, the price of which includes Walt Disney World tickets; a $75 resort credit; complimentary daily self-parking; four nights for the price of three in a Deluxe Room, Studio Suite or Two-Bedroom Studio; free breakfast for kids under 12 and a complimentary room upgrade.
- A 7-night Odyssey of the Seas, Europe and Mediterranean: Greek Isles Cruise from $898 per person.
- A Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa stay, the price of which includes the mandatory daily resort fee; $100 resort credit, pool daybed or cabana; and a digital Costco shop card.
- A 7-night Celebrity Flora, Galapagos Inner Loop Cruise starting at $9,619 per person.
- A 6-night Carnival Panorama, Mexico and Central America: Mexican Riviera Cruise starting at $389 per person.
Thanks for reading InsideHook. Sign up for our daily newsletter and be in the know.
Recommended
Suggested for you