Travel | November 16, 2022 4:34 pm

Need a Private Jet Membership? Costco’s Got You Covered.

Because you should be able to purchase a $1.50 hotdog or a $17,499.99 private jet subscription in the same place

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs

Costco is truly one of the weirdest establishments, arguably on Earth.

It’s perhaps the only place where you might go to buy a 72-pound wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano, Rolex, sauna, $6,000 Doomsday kit, digital grand piano, wood flooring, an engagement ring or (and?) one of their cult-favorite Kirkland t-shirts. And now you can tack private jet membership onto that list, too.

Per a new report from The Washington Post, the wholesale retailer is offering its members a 12-month membership to a private jet service called Wheels Up, which you can reportedly find “tucked under the electronics section of Costco’s website, or in store on the wall of gift cards.”

For $17,499.99, members will enjoy access to Wheels Up’s fleet — available to users at an hourly rate — a $3,500 Costco Shop Card and a $4,000 flight credit with purchase. It’s not exactly a discount on the normal membership price, but somehow…still feels like a good deal?

“Wheels Up promises nationwide availability guaranteed every day, even with short notice,” Natalie B. Compton wrote. “The Costco-promoted membership includes dedicated account management to help you plan those flights, whether you’re traveling home for the holidays or taking a Costco-booked vacation. The fleet of about 100 Wheels Up aircraft feature in-flight WiFi, Gogo services for calls and texts, a lavatory and refreshment center.”

At the time of writing, there are no reviews on the Costco private jet membership. That said, if you’ve got $17,500 to burn, and someone on your list with a penchant for private air travel, it’d make a hell of a Christmas gift.

