InsideHook
Travel | March 5, 2023 4:32 pm

On-Site Airbnb Cameras Challenge Guests and Hosts Alike

The old privacy versus security debate takes a new form

Camera
Ever get the feeling you're being watched?
Bernard Hermant/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

There are plenty of good reasons for someone renting out a home on Airbnb or Vrbo to have a security camera on the premises. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of creepy reasons for them to have the same kind of equipment present. Finding the right balance, where guests can have privacy but hosts can have security, is an emerging challenge for all involved — and one with few clear-cut answers.

Writing at Insider, Dan Latu explored some of the issues at hand here. It’s understandable that someone acting as a host might want a camera or two on the property to make sure nothing untoward is happening there. It’s also eminently understandable that a guest would want some privacy there. Jen Kelman, an Airbnb host who spoke to Latu, explained the nature of this conflict. Put a camera in the wrong position, she explained, and “[i]t’s going to make them feel like I’m looking at them, and I don’t want them to feel that way.”

It’s also worth noting that both Airbnb and Vrbo have guidelines regarding security cameras. Airbnb’s guidelines mandate that a host disclose all cameras on site, and that that those cameras only be present in public or common areas. Vrbo’s guidelines prohibit indoor cameras entirely, with the exception of “[s]mart devices which may not be activated remotely” — and even those can be deactivated if a guest isn’t comfortable with them being there.

VRBO or Airbnb: What’s the Difference?
VRBO or Airbnb: What’s the Difference?

Everything you need to know about both platforms and when to use them

One person’s acceptable level of surveillance might be a bridge too far for someone else. Both companies do a good job of mandating that hosts disclose the presence of cameras on their property’s page though. Making a sure a renter knows what they’re in store for seems like the best option available.

More Like This

The Step by 127 Cabin Co., in Montgomery, New York, was one of the most liked Airbnb posts of 2022.
These Were the Most-Liked Airbnbs on Instagram in 2022
Aerial view of New York City
New York City Is Cracking Down on Short-Term Airbnb Rentals
Screenshots from Airbnb's new "Airbnb-friendly" apartment buildings program
Airbnb Has a New Program to Help Renters Who Want to Host

Recommended

Suggested for you

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
NFL Player Survey Reveals League’s Worst Team and It’s Not a Surprise

Keep Reading

a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever
Wayne Shorter circa 2000.

Wayne Shorter’s 6 Essential Recordings
Marathon Arctic Diver

Introducing: The Marathon 46mm Arctic JDD
A collage of men's sneakers that are on sale, from New Balance to Asics

21 Dopamine-Inducing Sneaker Deals to Ease You Into the Weekend
The Air purifiers on an abstract blue background

The Best Air Purifier for Every Type of Home
A man and woman working out with the Lululemon Studio Mirror, which is currently 50% off

It’s Your Last Chance to Take $700 off the Mirror
fully standing desk

Fully’s Sale Is the Home Office Furniture Blowout You’ve Been Waiting For
a collage of items from the Huckberry sale on sale on a green background

Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Chef Dominique Crenn in the kitchen

A Culinary Tour of France, With Dominique Crenn as Your Host

Trending

Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
The Best Luxury Sports Watches
This Town Is One of the South's Best-Kept Secrets
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.