April 12, 2023

What Did Larry David Have to Do With That Big “Succession” Twist?

The writers resorted to code names to avoid leaking any details

Larry David speaks onstage during the Curb Your Enthusiasm FYC Panel at DGA Theater Complex on April 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Larry David speaks onstage during the Curb Your Enthusiasm FYC Panel at DGA Theater Complex on April 10, 2022
FilmMagic for HBO
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

At this point, it seems safe to assume that every Succession fan has already watched last Sunday’s episode or had it spoiled for them. But just in case: if you’ve somehow miraculously managed to avoid any mention of the Roy family for three days and are trying to avoid spoilers for “Connor’s Wedding,” stop reading now (even you, Larry David fans).

The death of Logan Roy was obviously a massive shock. We knew it was probably coming at some point this season, but no one expected it to happen so early on. In order to pull off such a big twist and maintain that element of surprise, the Succession writers had to maintain a certain level of secrecy — one that, we now know, involved none other than Larry David.

Georgia Pritchett, a writer and co-executive producer on the show, revealed on Twitter this week that Succession writers used the name of the Curb Your Enthusiasm star as code for “Logan Dies” while working on the episode.

“This was a tough secret to keep!” she wrote. “We decided it in the Succession writers’ room in Jan 22. So nobody found out we used code on the whiteboards. Larry David meant Logan Dies. So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”

It was an incredible episode sans Larry David, but she’s right — that cameo would have been prettayyyyy, pretttayyyyyyy good.

