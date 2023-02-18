InsideHook
Tech | February 18, 2023 12:32 pm

Google Maps Incorrectly Directed Drivers to a Residential Driveway

What happens when a street doesn't actually exist?

Google Maps
Google Maps is a useful thing to have on hand, as long as it's accurate.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Located due west of Staten Island, the town of Warren, New Jersey is conveniently nestled within the center of the state. I’ve personally driven through it multiple times, and it seems like a nice and scenic place to visit. The next time I’m passing through, however, I’m going to be a little more aware of where my navigation of choice — in this case, Google Maps — is taking me. Why? Well, because a few Warren residents recently learned that Google Maps believes that their driveways are through streets, and is directing drivers accordingly.

Writing at NJ.com, Karin Price Mueller detailed the issues facing Warren resident Peter Ossowski, who recently discovered that Google Maps had been, shall we say, misrepresenting his neighborhood. “[A] new street has appeared meandering through our property and our neighbor-to-the-rear,” he explained to NJ.com.

This is frustrating for Ossowski and his wife, who have had to deal with an increase of vehicles trying to use their driveway as a through street, and it’s frustrating for the drivers in question, who are finding themselves being directed by Google Maps to a nonexistent road.

The Latest Booming Travel Trend Is…Paper Maps?
The Latest Booming Travel Trend Is…Paper Maps?

Put down the smartphone, unfold an aesthetically pleasing map

“We don’t want distracted drivers turning quickly into a driveway, or getting lost at night, and we’re concerned about emergency response if one would be needed,” Ossowski explained to NJ.com. Which seems like an entirely understandable concern.

Ossowski has contacted Google about the error, as did Mueller, and the company said that they’re working to correct the issue. Navigation apps can make a lot of things easier — but every once in a while, they can turn a very simple route into something far more complex.

More Like This

Google Maps transit information
For COVID-19 Reasons, Google Maps Will Now Show You If Your Commute Is Too Crowded
Ben Nevis
Nonprofits Raise Alarm Over Google Maps Route Up Scottish Mountain
Google Street View
New Google Maps Feature Predicts Your Likelihood of a Car Wreck

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 
Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
An Ode to the Airport Shower, an Underrated Travel Hack

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
A man and woman model wearing navy Eberjey pajamas

Eberjey’s Ultra-Comfy PJ Sets Are Up to 50% Off
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
Items on sale for Presidents Day

Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 
Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks