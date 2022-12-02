In a development that’s both a win for equality but also an example of how much ground still needs to be covered when it comes to the pay gap between men and women in sports and the world in general, the U.S. Women’s National Team will make more from the World Cup in Qatar than from the two consecutive World Cups that they have competed in and won.

Based on agreements that were reached in May between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s national soccer teams, FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup and next year’s Women’s World Cup will be pooled and split evenly between the two squads.

This is a big deal, @USWNT. I’m proud of you for never giving up and I commend @ussoccer for agreeing to do the right thing.



Let’s keep up the fight until we close the gender pay gap in every industry. https://t.co/5ZTuHal4eb — President Biden (@POTUS) May 19, 2022

That being the case, the U.S. women will be pocketing at least $6.5 million thanks to the U.S. men defeating Iran to advance into the knockout stage in Qatar. Even if the U.S. loses to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16, the team will earn at least $13 million (which will then be split with the USWNT). That $13 million payout is more than double what FIFA paid the U.S. women for winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada ($2 million) and the 2019 version in France ($4 million). Moving forward, at least FIFA’s uneven pay will be split equally.

“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done,” defender Walker Zimmerman said when the agreement was reached.

It isn’t going to happen, unless Christian Pulisic really is the best player in the history of U.S. soccer, but the teams would split $30 million if the Americans make it to the final match in Qatar and $42 million if they win it. Should a miracle occur in Qatar, the U.S. women will pocket about $822,000 apiece, according to Forbes.

Based on the current agreement, the pay split will continue for the 2026 and 2027 World Cup tournaments.