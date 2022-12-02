InsideHook
Sports | December 2, 2022 1:42 pm

US Women Will Profit More From USMNT’s Qatar Run Than From Two World Cup Wins

The men's and women's soccer teams began pooling and splitting their FIFA prize money evenly this year

Members of the USMNT after the match between Iran and the U.S.
The USMNT are helping out the U.S. women.
Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

In a development that’s both a win for equality but also an example of how much ground still needs to be covered when it comes to the pay gap between men and women in sports and the world in general, the U.S. Women’s National Team will make more from the World Cup in Qatar than from the two consecutive World Cups that they have competed in and won.

Based on agreements that were reached in May between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s national soccer teams, FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup and next year’s Women’s World Cup will be pooled and split evenly between the two squads.

That being the case, the U.S. women will be pocketing at least $6.5 million thanks to the U.S. men defeating Iran to advance into the knockout stage in Qatar. Even if the U.S. loses to the Netherlands on Saturday in the round of 16, the team will earn at least $13 million (which will then be split with the USWNT). That $13 million payout is more than double what FIFA paid the U.S. women for winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada ($2 million) and the 2019 version in France ($4 million). Moving forward, at least FIFA’s uneven pay will be split equally.

“We saw it as an opportunity, an opportunity to be leaders in this front and join in with the women’s side and U.S. Soccer. So we’re just excited that this is how we were able to get the deal done,” defender Walker Zimmerman said when the agreement was reached.

It isn’t going to happen, unless Christian Pulisic really is the best player in the history of U.S. soccer, but the teams would split $30 million if the Americans make it to the final match in Qatar and $42 million if they win it. Should a miracle occur in Qatar, the U.S. women will pocket about $822,000 apiece, according to Forbes.

Based on the current agreement, the pay split will continue for the 2026 and 2027 World Cup tournaments.

More Like This

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Christian Pulisic takes a corner kick against Iran.
Is Christian Pulisic USMNT's Best All-Time Player? Brad Friedel Weighs In.
Representatives from Iran hold the national flag before a World Cup game against England.
Why Does Iran Want the US Kicked Out of the World Cup?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?

Keep Reading

WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank being poured on a table. The uniquely shaped decanter means you're literally pouring from the pig's rear.

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as George Jones and Tammy Wynette in "George & Tammy"

Showtime's "George & Tammy" Should Be Called "Tammy & George"
a still from the netflix movie white noise, starring adam driver and greta gerwig

Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” Is More Oddity Than Masterpiece
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans
Packs and kits from Rhone, now on sale

Save Up to 40% Off at Rhone If You Buy in Bundles
a model in an Everlane sweater against a gradient background

Holy Holiday Knitwear! Everlane’s Sitewide Sale Includes Grade-A Cashmere
Jaxxon Hero Image

Jaxxon Is an Affordable Entry Point for Jewelry-Curious Men
a collage of the best men's underwear on a red and green wrapping paper background

The Best Men’s Underwear Makes for a Better Holiday Gift Than You’d Think
The best roadside attractions in Texas include a llama castle, dinosaur park, Stonehenge replica and toilet seat museum

The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas

Trending

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica