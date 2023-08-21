InsideHook
Sports | August 21, 2023 11:28 am

Trendy NFL Joint Practices May Be Coming to an End

Twenty-seven of the NFL's 32 teams scheduled joint practices this offseason

Charger Joshua Palmer tries to bring in a pass at a joint practice.
Joint practices may be proving to be more trouble than they're worth
MediaNews Group via Getty Images
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Following two fight-filled days of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, the Patriots and Packers couldn’t get through pregame warmups without tempers flaring before the start of their preseason matchup at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. About 40 minutes before kickoff, players from both teams converged at midfield, and a scuffle broke out before cooler heads prevailed.

More than two hours later, one of the players involved in the scuffle, New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden, was carted off the field after suffering a concussion when he was kneed in the head by a Patriots player while attempting to make a tackle. Following that scary scene, New England coach Bill Belichick and Packers coach Matt LaFleur agreed to suspend play and officially end the preseason game early in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots had planned to fly to Tennessee on Sunday to hold two practices with the Titans leading up to Friday’s preseason finale. Instead, the team headed home to Massachusetts after canceling the joint practices “due to the circumstances surrounding the abrupt and unexpected ending” to Saturday’s game. Late Sunday night, the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans agreed to cancel the joint practices that they were scheduled to hold in New Orleans on Thursday and Friday before meeting in their preseason finale. The decision was made because of the amount of injuries Houston has had during the past two weeks, according to The Associated Press.

“We just thought it was better to go ahead and cancel it and just be able to play the game,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said. “Hey, look, sometimes those things happen, and we were both in agreement on that. We’ll work on our own, and, I mean, we got a lot to focus on.”

Average Value of an NFL Team Is Up 24% From Last Year
Average Value of an NFL Team Is Up 24% From Last Year

Thanks to the increase, the average NFL team is worth $5.14 billion

While the circumstances surrounding the cancellations are certainly different, what is becoming clear is that NFL teams are starting to re-examine the value of holding joint practices against other franchises. The trend is more popular than ever, with a total of 27 teams scheduled to participate in shared sessions this year, up from 23 last season, because they allow teams to see their star players in action against other teams without having to put them on the field during a meaningless preseason game. The idea is to keep stars safe from injury and to give rookies, backups and players battling for roster spots more chances at game action.

In theory, joint practices make sense. In practice, they are increasingly seeming to be more trouble than they’re worth as fights and flared tempers are becoming increasingly widespread during the sessions. From a fan perspective, another knock against the joint practices is that they make NFL preseason games even less compelling to watch because of the lack of star power. There’s also no evidence that joint practices have any correlation with winning as, along with only Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Dallas and Seattle, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs aren’t participating in them.

“I think we control practice better the way we do it,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “Look how hard we were running against each other the other day. More than that, we cherish the preseason games. We use the preseason games. I’ve done those practices before, but we feel like we can keep our focus and stay within the stuff we need to do.”

Perhaps more coaches still start to feel the same, and the joint practice trend will come to an end.

More Like This

CJ Okoye in the middle of a tackle
The NFL's Search for International Players Hasn't Slowed Down
Dorian Thompson-Robinson of the Browns during a preseason game.
No One’s Upset About QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Blindside Block
Anthony Richardson, quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, passes the ball
Does Your Favorite NFL Team Have a New Starting Quarterback?

Recommended

Suggested for you

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The Best Watches Under $10,000
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses
The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control

Keep Reading

A close-up of a letter signed by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Could Handwritten Letters Fix the “Male Friendship Recession”?
Professor David Nutt holding a beaker in a science lab. Nutt says he's created a non-alc drink that replicates the buzz of booze

Is This the Future of Non-Alcoholic Drinking?
Tacos al pastor

A Definitive Guide to the Best Food Tours in Mexico City
A cheese board at Cosyn Cymru

A Cheese Lover’s Guide to Northern Wales
Collage of actors in Netflix action movies, including Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans and Gal Galdot.

Why Does Netflix Keep Churning Out Action Movie Knockoffs?
Patagonia Summer Sale

The Patagonia Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow. Here’s What to Buy Before It’s Too Late.
Seiko SRPE03 “King Turtle,” Baltic Aquascaphe and Citizen Promaster Diver, three dive watches under $1,000 on a blue water background

The Best Dive Watches Under $1,000
Lululemon new venture shirt hero

The Lululemon New Venture Shirt Keeps Me Cool and Comfortable in the Heat
a collage of Best Camp Collar Shirts on a bright background

Keep Things Cool With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men

Trending

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
The Best Watches Under $10,000
A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
A New Study Has Bad News About Blue Light Filter Glasses
The Best Sandwich in Every US State