Could Rex Ryan Be the Broncos’ Next Defensive Coordinator?

Since his stint as head coach of the Buffalo Bills came to an end, Rex Ryan has been living the life of a football analyst — and, yes, occasionally talking about feet. Still, one can’t deny the allure of getting back into the coaching game, and recent reports suggest that Ryan is considering doing exactly that. In this case, though, it doesn’t look like Ryan’s potential next gig would find him returning a head coaching role. Instead, he’s under consideration for the same position he held at the Baltimore Ravens for several years — defensive coordinator.



As per an ESPN report, Ryan recently interviewed with the Denver Broncos for the role. The news comes via Adam Schefter, who learned about it from unnamed sources. For his part, Ryan had said that he would only cease working as an analyst if “the perfect situation” presented itself.



ESPN notes that Vance Joseph is also in the running for the same position with the Broncos — though Joseph is also interviewing for the same position with the Philadelphia Eagles.

If hired, Ryan would reunite with several members of his New York Jets coaching staff in Denver, as both Mike Westhoff and Ben Kotwica will be on Sean Payton’s coaching staff next season. Is a reunion in the works in the mile High City? Stay tuned.