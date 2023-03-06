InsideHook
Sports | March 6, 2023 10:53 am

PGA Tour May Want to Take a Mulligan on Its Schedule Change

The Tour may end up alienating a large number of its players, who next year might be more compelled to defect, says one pro

Golfer Eddie Pepperell tees off at a golf tournament with the Dubai skyline in front of him
Should the PGA Tour have just stayed the course with its schedule?
Andrew Redington via Getty
By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl

Last week in a pro-PGA “rant,” the world’s eighth-ranked golfer, Max Homa, essentially framed the Tour’s schedule changes for the 2024 season as a hole in one for the organization, its players and fans. But one of his peers sees the PGA’s revamped approach to event planning as more of a potential hard slice into the woods.

Starting next year, the PGA Tour schedule will feature what the organization calls a “Designated Event Model” in which eight events will only feature “70-78 players” and will not have a cut. “With the new change, fields will be comprised of the top 50 players from the previous year’s FedEx Cup Points List and the top 10, not otherwise eligible, from the current year’s list,” among other additions, as Golf.com reported.

In a four-minute, uninterrupted monologue during a Wednesday press conference, Homa, who helped shape the future schedule, said he loves the changes and believes golf fans want to see the world’s top handful of players go shot-for-shot on Sundays, which the new format is theoretically going to set up on a more frequent basis. He also said the new schedule will benefit players across the ranking spectrum, with bigger purses throughout. 

Why the New PGA Tour Schedule Inspired This “Rant”
Why the New PGA Tour Schedule Inspired This “Rant”

Max Homa may love the Tour's new approach, which will pit top players against each other more often, but it has its vocal critics, too

Though neither Homa nor the PGA mentioned LIV Golf, whose name shall apparently not be uttered, it’s pretty obvious that the Tour made this maneuver in an attempt to beef up its product in the face of new competition. Twitter user @Zagbill78, who described himself as a Tour fan of more than 20 years, posted to the platform: “LIV forced their hand, they had to do something, this might not be the 100% solution but let’s enjoy the [golf] and find out!”

But Eddie Pepperell, a British golfer who’s currently ranked 240 in the world, tweeted a different tune on Saturday. Across an eight-tweet thread that began warmly with “Some weekend thoughts,” Pepperell said that he worries the new PGA Tour schedule will “embolden” fellow PGA players to defect. 

“Next year, effectively 98 players across both LIV and the PGAT are guaranteed to be playing for a LOT of money! And a lot more than everyone else,” Pepperell posted. “We know the 48 on LIV will be fixed (which is just one reason why it sucks) [but] There will be some very good [PGA] players with high profiles who won’t finish this season in the top 50 on the FedEx. So if they want to *ensure* they are playing for the top dollars, they will likely give LIV more consideration, IMO.”

Pepperell wondered if a player like Tyrrell Hatton, whose FedEx Cup standing sits at number 69, might be among the kinds of highly skilled players the PGA Tour could alienate with the new schedule. “If…Hatton finishes where he is currently ranked on FedEx, do you think he is now more or less likely to consider an offer from LIV? Given he won’t be in next years PGAT top 50.”

Pepperell even acknowledged the broad belief that LIV Golf doesn’t have much of a chance at survival in the first place. (Even economists who interview LIV CEO Greg Norman and listen to his most optimistic pitches for the rogue league don’t think it will last more than a few years in total.) He thinks the Tour had “the momentum and the opportunity to leave LIV for dead next year” by — pardon the pun — staying the course. “But by attempting to enrich the top guys even more, I think they’ve opened themselves up to the possibility that in 2024 they might well lose some high profile, very good golfers to LIV, who just didn’t have their best 2023,” he wrote.

“Just some thoughts,” Pepperell added. With preemptive pacification he closed the thread with: “Don’t shout at me, I know I’ve probably missed something. Happy weekend.”

Twelve hours later, after being shouted at because Hatton is ranked 24th in the world and will still qualify for the PGA’s big money events, Pepperell added to the thread that “Tyrell was a bad example,” and fixed a cry-laughing emoji at the end.

We’ll see if the PGA Tour ultimately ends up laughing or crying over its new schedule next year. 

More Like This

The LIV Golf flag flies in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
LIV Golf’s TV Ratings on The CW Are Latest Embarrassment for Saudi-Backed Series
Greg Norman at a recent LIV Golf event.
“LIV Golf Won’t Survive Two More Years,” Says Economist Who Interviewed CEO Greg Norman
Brooks Koepka plays a tee shot at the PIF Saudi International. Is the LIV Golf star planning a return to the PGA Tour?
LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
How the Compact Disc Changed the Music Industry

Keep Reading

Beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings against a bright blue background.

How to Be Happy, According to a Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist
Chicken from Brine in NYC.

The Chef's Secret to Perfect Chicken
Buenos Aires at sunset

How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in Buenos Aires
Anker's PowerPort Atom plugged into a wall and charging a laptop. Anker chargers are currently on sale at Amazon

Save Up to 40% on Anker’s Travel-Friendly Portable Chargers
A sampling of the best women's gifts to give this March

The 20 Best Gifts to Give Her for No Reason Whatsoever This Month
Abercrombie and Fitch Sale hero

The Abercrombie & Fitch Sale Section Is Straight Fire Right Now
A red Ford Bronco Raptor churning up dust and dirt in the desert. We reviewed the rock-crawling, desert-racing version of Ford's popular Bronco SUV.

The Ford Bronco Raptor Is Wildly Impractical, And a Total Blast
five bottles of wine on a wooden table

8 Wine Brands That Give Back
a collage of products of the weeks good on a tan background

21-Year WhistlePig, A Sub-Dial Timex Marlin and the Most Cushioned Hoka Ever

Trending

The Best Luxury Sports Watches
For $30k a Year, You Can Live on This Cruise Ship
It’s a Shame You’re Not Watching Connor McDavid
Huckberry’s Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 15% Off. Here’s What to Buy.
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History