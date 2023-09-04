InsideHook
Sports | September 4, 2023 3:47 pm

Nebraska’s Women’s Volleyball Team Set a New Attendance Record

Over 92,000 spectators showed up

Nebraska voleyball
A crowd of 92,003 people gather for the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks during Nebraska Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2023.
Tyler Schank/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

What sport would you guess would draw the largest crowd in women’s college athletic history? With the World Cup recently concluded, you might think it’s soccer, but that’s not the answer — and neither is basketball, another eminently understandable choice. Instead, it’s volleyball — with a game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks drawing a crowd of 92,003.

That’s not just an impressive statistic relative to women’s sports — that’s an impressive accomplishment when it comes to sports attendance, period. According to this analysis from Statistia, the average NFL game in 2022 was attended by 69,223 spectators. In the 2022-23 season, Manchester United — the Premier League team with the largest stadium capacity — averaged 73,815 fans per game.

What was responsible for this record-breaking accomplishment in Lincoln, Nebraska? As Smithsonian Magazine reports, it was due to a combination of factors — from high school volleyball players being encouraged to attend to the university allowing beer to be sold at the stadium’s concessions. Additional seats were placed on the ground level of the stadium to increase the stadium’s capacity beyond the 85,000 it can hold for football games.

How to Be Happy, According to a Beach Volleyball Legend
How to Be Happy, According to a Beach Volleyball Legend

Kerri Walsh Jennings talks sounding boards, recovery and Olympic blues

As the article pointed out, Nebraska’s volleyball team already has a penchant for drawing large crowds for the sport, albeit not quite in the “over 90,000 people” range. Having two local rivals play certainly didn’t hurt, either. The result was a must-attend event for the ages — and the record books.

More Like This

Wilt Chamberlain volleyball
Remembering Wilt Chamberlain's Short-Lived but Momentous Volleyball Career
Glen Powell
“Top Gun: Maverick”‘s Beach Football Scene Reportedly Injured Actor Glen Powell
Tifanny Abreu
Brazilian Transgender Volleyball Star Stirs Debate by Eyeing Olympics

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
The 7 Types of Friends We’re All “Supposed” to Have

Keep Reading

Jimmy Buffett generations of fans

Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett
American writer Ernest Hemingway leaning on the desk of his office

The Hemingway Guide to Miami and Key West
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

The 10 Best New Products of the Week
Sushi, wine glasses and a bottle of sake on a table

A Comprehensive Guide to Decoding a Sake Menu
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
The 11 Best New Watches of August
The 10 Best New Products of the Week
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States