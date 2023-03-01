InsideHook
Sports | March 1, 2023 1:33 pm

LIV Golf’s TV Ratings on The CW Are Latest Embarrassment for Saudi-Backed Series

The network's broadcast of "World's Funniest Animals" drew more viewers

The LIV Golf flag flies in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
No one is watching LIV Golf letting its freak flag fly.
Hector Vivas/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

The Saudi-backed LIV series may be “golf but louder” — but no one is watching.

Airing for the first time on television via The CW Network after previously only being available to stream online, the LIV Golf series made its 2023 debut last weekend at Mayakoba in Mexico. The first event in LIV’s second season was a victory for winner Charles Howell III, but it was a major loss for LIV Golf as the upstart circuit’s Saturday and Sunday broadcasts drew an average of just 289,000 viewers and captured a .18 household rating. In comparison, the PGA Tour’s weekend broadcasts on NBC brought in more than two million viewers and averaged a 1.24 household rating, according to Golf.com.

Even more humiliating, LIV’s broadcasts were beaten out by another piece of CW programming…World’s Funniest Animals.

The XFL, which debuted two weekends ago, had a terrible second week in the ratings department as viewership was down about 50% and down 68% from Week 2 of the prior XFL three years ago. However, Week 2 of the XFL still averaged 655,000 viewers on ESPN, ESPN2 and FX, more than double the number of people who watched LIV.

One of the reasons why Greg Norman’s league, which may not make it through two more years, fared so poorly is that many prime CW affiliates skipped coverage of LIV Golf. Despite the rocky start, Perry Sook, the CEO of the CW’s parent company Nexstar said he was pleased with LIV’s debut on an earnings call earlier this week.

The Rich, Creamy, Piquant History of the Masters’ Pimento Cheese Sandwich
The Rich, Creamy, Piquant History of the Masters’ Pimento Cheese Sandwich

The $1.50 snack is just as much of an institution at Augusta as Amen Corner or the green jacket

“Those numbers exceeded our expectations and, and most importantly, the affiliates, as well as our own stations, were thrilled,” he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. “I know that our affiliates and CW affiliates in the top 10 markets generated about three times the amount of money that the network generated for this first outing, and so it’s selling very well, and you know, and I think will continue to grow as we get more into the season and more involved.”

The second tournament of LIV’s 14-event schedule starts on March 17 at The Gallery Golf Club in Arizona. Given that the NCAA’s annual March Madness tournament will have tipped off earlier that week, it’s almost a slam dunk that no one will be watching, again.

More Like This

Greg Norman at a recent LIV Golf event.
Will LIV Golf Survive? A Noted Economist Says Two Years, Tops.
Brooks Koepka plays a tee shot at the PIF Saudi International. Is the LIV Golf star planning a return to the PGA Tour?
LIV Defector Brooks Koepka Pondering a Return to PGA Tour?
Tony Finau at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Which LIV Defector Does Tony Finau Miss Having on the PGA Tour the Most?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
Some Doctors Are Now Making More Dubious Claims About Ivermectin
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale

Keep Reading

Three TikTok videos of young men using the term rizz.

What Exactly Is Rizz? Do You Have Any? Do You Want It?
A Mitsubishi 3000GT VR4, a Japanese supercar from the 1990s. Is it worth buying today?

Modern Classic or Maintenance Nightmare?
Nick Mohammed and Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso

The Best Movies, TV and Music for March
a collage of Brooks Brothers Spring Sale items on a yellow background

Brooks Brothers’ Spring Sale Event Spells Savings for Your Work Wardrobe
An array of items from the online grocery store Hungryroot

Hungryroot Is Part Organic Grocer and Part Meal Delivery Service
a collage of Outerknown Blanket Shirts on a blue background

Outerknown’s Top-Rated Blanket Shirt Is on Sale at Huckberry
A bottle of Shibui Pure Malt 10 Years old

Shibui Will Make You Rethink Japanese Whisky (In a Good Way)
"Wolfish" cover

Exploring the Secret History of Wolves
a collage of photos from Black-owned clothing brands

17 Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers That Every Stylish Man Should Know

Trending

The Legacy of "M*A*S*H" — And TV's Best Series Finales
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
This Is the Funkiest Town in the Ozarks
Some Doctors Are Now Making More Dubious Claims About Ivermectin