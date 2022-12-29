InsideHook
Sports | December 29, 2022 12:24 pm

Kylian Mbappe Dismisses Emiliano Martinez’s “Futile” World Cup Taunts

Mbappe notched a hat trick against Martinez in Qatar and lost anyway

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring against Argentina at the World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe of France is trying to take the high road.
Richard Sellers/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Mercilessly mocked by the man he scored three goals against in the World Cup final but nonetheless lost to, as France fell to Argentina on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw, France striker Kylian Mbappe has dismissed taunts from Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez as “futile.”

Martinez, who was beaten for a fourth time by Mbappe during penalties, called for a minute of silence for the French star during his team’s dressing-room celebrations in Qatar and posed with a doll depicting the Paris Saint-Germain player during Argentina’s victory parade in Buenos Aires.

Now back with PSG, Mbappe was asked about Martinez’s mockery after his club’s 2-1 win over Strasbourg on Wednesday. “The celebrations, they’re not my problem,” Mbappe said. “I don’t waste any energy on such futile things. What’s important for me is to give the best of myself for my club, and we’re looking forward for Leo [Lionel Messi] to return to continue scoring and winning matches.”

With Martinez set to return to Aston Villa this week, the star goalkeeper may be forced to rein in his behavior as manager Unai Emery has said he will speak to the keeper about his actions. “When you have big emotion, sometimes it is difficult to control it,” he said. “I will speak to him next week about some celebrations but I respect that he is now under the national team and when he will be with us, he is our responsibility then we can speak about it.”

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022

The sneaks, ropes and rollers that whipped us into fighting shape this year

When he returns to PSG, Martinez’s Argentina teammate Messi will likely attempt to make nice with Mbappe as they still have games to win. Regardless of what Messi says or whether Martinez’s taunts continue, the loss in the World Cup will still haunt Mbappe even though he won the tournament’s Golden Boot with eight goals.

“It was the quest of a lifetime for [Messi], for me also, but I failed, so you must always remain a good sportsman,” the 24-year-old said. “Personally, I will never come to terms with it. My club are not responsible for this failure with the national team, I try to come back with the most positive energy possible.”

That’s the spirit.

More Like This

Salt Bae
FIFA Begins Investigation of Salt Bae's World Cup Appearance
Lionel Messi scores to give Argentina a 3-2 lead during the FIFA World Cup final.
Did More Americans Watch the World Cup Final or USA-England?
An aerial view of Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar which was built for the 2022 World Cup
What Will Happen to Qatar’s Stadiums After the World Cup?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
J.Crew’s Post-Christmas Sale Is No Joke

Keep Reading

A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men.

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
A mountain gorilla mother, baby and other family member from the Habinyanja group in Uganda, which our writer saw up close on a gorilla trek with Volcanoes Safaris

Amid the Gorillas of the Albertine Rift
various winter destinations including skiing and beach vacations

The 7 Best Places to Travel This Winter
A collage of fitness gear.

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
Wheel Foam Roller - Targeted Muscle Roller for Deep Tissue Massage on a blue background

Forget Foam Rollers. This “Deep Tissue Wheel” Will Fix Your Spine.
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Ramen noodle soup with peanut sauce and chicken

15 Hangover Cures From People Who Drink for a Living
a collage of New Year's Eve Sweaters on a black firework background

Ditch the Tux and Try a Bold New Year’s Eve Sweater Instead
Sam Darnold prepares to take a snap for the Carolina Panthers.

The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines

Trending

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022