How Much Marijuana Will NBA Players Need in the Bubble?

While it remains to be seen whether NBA players will be able to get ladies of the night into the bubble in Orlando, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that many will be bringing in Mary Jane to accompany them.

In a piece in The Athletic, Golden State Warriors beat writer Marcus Thompson II — who can’t cover his team in the bubble because they didn’t qualify for the league’s restart — theorized that players on teams that make the conference or NBA Finals will need more than one pound of marijuana with them in the bubble as they could end up being in Orlando for a maximum of 82 days.

And that might not be enough as, by Thompson’s math, that would only allow for about two blunts consisting of two grams of pot apiece per day. And that’s not taking into account sharing with other players who want to get high but didn’t bring a supply of their own.

“Bring more than you think you’re going to need,” Al Harrington, an NBA veteran who now has his own cannabis company Viola Brands, told The Athletic. “You might have that teammate who’s never smoked and might want to try it since they’re stuck in a bubble. So you might be supplying other people.”

The league will not be testing for marijuana and other recreational drugs in the bubble and, as long as players stay socially distanced sand safe, it seems as if the NBA will turn a blind eye toward its stars getting high.

“When you think about it, it’s damn near inhumane for them not to have marijuana,” Harrington said. “These guys are going to need something to get away. Normally in the course of the season, the playoffs, if you have a bad game, you have a bad turnover to lose the game, you get to go home and see your kids. In this bubble situation, you can’t get away from the bad game.”

