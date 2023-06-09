With a Major League Baseball-leading payroll of $345,474,042, the New York Mets (the most expensive team in major-league history) and owner Steve Cohen have spared no expense spending on their ballclub. Thus far the massive spending has all been for naught, as the Mets are languishing in fourth place in the National League East at 30-33 after being swept by the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

The Mets, who lost on Thursday night when Ozzie Albies bashed a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning, squandered a three-run lead in each of the three games against the Braves and have now lost nine of the past 10 games they have played in Atlanta. In the Mets’ 61 years of existence, this was the first time they managed to lose three straight games after leading each by three or more runs. (Kind of surprising, actually.)

"𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗜 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲: 𝗖𝗿𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸."



This is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/eFkBuwD23m — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 8, 2023

The Mets clearly weren’t envisioning giving up double-digit runs when they agreed to pay 38-year-old Max Scherzer and 40-year-old Justin Verlander more than $43 million apiece to pitch this season. The results just haven’t been there for the dynamic duo, as the two aging aces have combined for a record of just 7-5 with an ERA north of 4.00.

Unless the Mets turn things around, changes could be on the way. “The Mets are 30-33, 8 1/2 games out of first place, a collective failure, players included,” according to The Athletic.”But does anyone seriously expect Cohen to watch his $359 million investment continue to rot without taking some form of action, and scapegoating one or more members of his leadership team?”

While it is unclear whether Cohen will end up firing 2022 National League Manager of the Year Buck Showalter or canning general manager Billy Eppler, the Mets are definitely looking to make a change with a new hire for the team’s baseball analytics department. According to a job posting, the NY Mets, a baseball team, are looking to hire a biomechanical analyst to work at Citi Field in Queens on a full-time basis.

“The Biomechanical Analyst will work in conjunction with the Sports Science department to answer a variety of questions relating to biomechanics and baseball,” according to the posting. “The analyst will be the primary bridge between Baseball Analytics and the Performance Technology group and will need a strong statistical background as well as some level of prior experience with biomechanical data. Prior experience in baseball is a plus but is not required.”

That last sentence, which is also in bold on the job posting, is telling, and it may indicate the Mets front office heavily relied on analytics to build their baseball team — which is probably why it isn’t working. What it doesn’t indicate is why the NY Mets, once again, a baseball team, need a biomechanical analyst in the first place.