InsideHook
Sports | March 31, 2023 5:29 pm

Gradey Dick Just Declared For the NBA Draft

He recently completed his first season at Kansas

Grady Dick of Kansas
Brock Cunningham of the Texas Longhorns shoots the ball against Gradey Dick of the Kansas Jayhawks
Jamie Squire / Staff, Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Last year, Gradey Dick was named Gatorade Player of the Year — an award given to the athlete deemed to be the best high school basketball player in the country. (Past recipients include Ben Simmons, Jayson Tatum and LeBron James.) After graduating, he enrolled at Kansas, where he had an outstanding first season. But it doesn’t look like he’ll be there for long — Dick just announced his intention to enter this year’s NBA draft.

The news came via ESPN and through a post on Dick’s own Twitter account:

“As a kid from Kansas, I have fulfilled my goal of playing at my dream college,” Dick wrote. “I cannot thank Jayhawk Nation enough for the love and support you have shown to me and my family. I will always have Kansas in my heart but now I have to chase the ultimate dream that I have had since I first started playing ball.”

Dick expanded on that in comments made to ESPN. “My goal is to be with a NBA team that is a great fit for me, and I look forward to giving 110% to whoever selects me,” he said in an interview. “In the end, I just want to make my family proud in everything that I do.”

Tar Heels Snub NIT After March Madness Snubs Them
Tar Heels Snub NIT After March Madness Snubs Them

This season was so bad for Hubert Davis's team, he doesn't want to subject them to any more basketball

The draft is set to take place on June 22. As for when Dick might be selected, ESPN had him slated as the 11th pick overall, NBADraft.net placed him 8th and Bleacher Report predicts he’ll be selected 7th. Between now and then, there’s sure to be more discussion of which teams might emerge as likely destinations for him for the 2023-24 season.

More Like This

Nick Honor #10 of the Missouri Tigers reacts after the 78-63 loss to the Princeton Tigers in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 18, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Every March Madness Bracket Has Already Busted
Grant Hill looks on during HBCU practice as part of 2022 All-Star Weekend in Ohio. We interviewed Hill about experiencing NCAA March Madness as a fan, a player and a sportscaster.
Grant Hill Loves Room Service Almost as Much as He Loves NCAA March Madness
The UCLA Bruins celebrates a three point basket during the second half of a game against the North Carolina-Asheville Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Golden 1 Center on March 16, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Americans Don’t Want to Work During March Madness

Recommended

Suggested for you

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.
The East Coast’s Next-Big-Thing Destination Is Hiding in Plain Sight

Keep Reading

BMW M Competition cars driving at the BMW Performance Center in Thermal, California. Here's what racing there is like.

What It’s Like Racing at the BMW Performance Center
lineup of lazio wines on a backgrund of faded pasta noodles

How to Pair the Four Roman Pastas With Wine From Lazio
Joaquin Phoenix in "Beau is Afraid," the new film from Ari Aster ("Hereditary")

The Best Movies, TV and Music for April
A 12-ounce bag of Peace Coffee Birchwood blend, my favorite coffee beans

Stuff We Swear By: My Love Language Is a Mug of Peace Coffee
The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40, on a purple swirly background

Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney
a collage of heavy tees on a sky blue background

16 Heavyweight T-Shirts That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Leonard Cohen

A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
Musicians performing in and around Miami, Florida in Spring 2023

The 20 Best Concerts in Miami This Spring 
Bruges

How to Plan a Perfect Trip to Belgium

Trending

This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
Zappos’ Massive Shoe Sale Is Popping Off. Here’s What to Buy.