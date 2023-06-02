InsideHook
Sports | June 2, 2023 2:55 pm

Golden Knights Will Score Lifetime of Free Lap Dances With Stanley Cup Win

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas will pick up the tab

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after Game Six of the Western Conference Final.
The Golden Knights have added incentive to win Lord Stanley's Cup
Sam Hodde/NHLI via Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

If the Golden Knights win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, they’re going to want to stay in Vegas. With the Knights set to face off against the Florida Panthers in a best-of-seven series that starts this weekend, Las Vegas gentleman’s establishment Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is offering players added incentive to win the Stanley Cup Final: free lap dances for life.

The offer, which also includes platinum VIP membership access, was made by Hustler Club Las Vegas general manager Brittany Rose. “The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale,” Rose, the first female GM to operate a strip club in Vegas, said in a release. “As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory.”

This is not the first time the Hustler Club has given away free services, as the establishment previously offered travelers who were stranded at Harry Reid International Airport and could show proof of having a canceled or delayed flight a free ride to the club as well as a free cover, drink and lap dance.

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk Is the Jimmy Butler of the NHL Playoffs
Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk Is the Jimmy Butler of the NHL Playoffs

Tkachuk has 21 goals in 16 games this postseason for the Panthers

If the Knights, who are slight favorites over the Panthers at most sportsbooks, are able to capture the Stanley Cup on home ice, it’ll be easy for them to reap their reward, as Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is located just minutes away from T-Mobile Arena.

The Panthers, who play a bit outside of Miami, are in the vicinity of many establishments that could make their team a similar offer. We’ll see if that happens before the Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday.

