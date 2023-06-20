InsideHook
Sports | June 20, 2023 11:27 am

It’s Nearly the Fourth of July and MLB Has a .400 Hitter

Luis Arráez of the Miami Marlins is hitting .400 through 73 games

Luis Arraez the Marlins bats against the Mariners.
Luis Arraez is on a quest to hit .400.
Steph Chambers/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Having played in 66 games this season for the Miami Marlins, Luis Arráez cruised into his 67th contest of the 2023 MLB season on Monday night and went 5-for-5 to raise his batting average to an even .400 on the year. With the performance, Arráez joined Dave Winfield, Ty Cobb and George Sisler as just the fourth player to have three 5-hit games in a calendar month since 1901. All three of the others are in the Hall of Fame.

For Arráez, who won the American League batting title last season with the Twins and was dealt from Minnesota to Miami during the offseason, flirting with .400 is nothing new. But 73 games into the 162-game season, Arráez is nearly halfway to accomplishing something that was last done when the United States only had 48 states and Queen Elizabeth II was still a princess.

With his .400 average at this point in the year, Arráez is tied for the ninth-highest average by a qualified hitter in his team’s first 73 games with Chipper Jones. Ahead of Arráez on the 73-game list are Rod Carew (.404 in 1983), Tommy Holmes (.404 in 1945), John Olerud (.405 in 1993), Carew (.407 in 1977), Tony Fernández (.410 in 1999), Stan Musial (.411 in 1948), Larry Walker (.415 in 1997) and Andrés Galarraga (.420 in 1993).

The Buzziest Snacks at the Miami Marlins’ Stadium, Ranked
The Buzziest Snacks at the Miami Marlins’ Stadium, Ranked

Including the Goya Sazon dog, the Cubano Gigante and more

One of the players on that list, Olerud, actually improved on his average through 73 games and was able to make it all the way to game 107 on August 2nd of the ’93 season with an average of at least .400. Olerud, who ended up finishing with a .363 average to win the batting title, came the closest to matching what Ted Williams was able to accomplish in 1941 when he finished the season with a .406 average.

Arráez, who has gone 11-for-14 since he had a hitless streak reach a season-high 15 at-bats in Seattle on Wednesday, still has a long way to go to catch or match Williams, but there should be at least a little optimism that he’ll be able to do it considering how he’s batted thus far.

“I try to make strong contact, but I don’t worry about home runs,” Arráez said of his approach, according to The Wall Street Journal. “I like to look at the defense and then form my plan on where I want to hit it. I focus on putting the ball in play. I know my strengths and I know I am not a home run hitter.”

He’s right about that as Arráez has just two home runs on the season. At 42-31, the second-place Marlins don’t mind.

More Like This

Oakland Athletics fans hold signs during a reverse boycott game against the Rays.
As “Moneyball” Turns 20, the Winless A’s Are Almost a Lock for Las Vegas
Mariano Rivera on the mound of the Yankees in 2013 at Yankee Stadium.
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
Stanford Cardinal pitcher Quinn Mathews throws the ball.
Stanford Pitcher Quinn Mathews Is a Prime Tommy John Candidate

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit
This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only

Keep Reading

Cape May

How to Plan the Perfect Family Vacation to Cape May
Dane Volek cleans a brew kettle at Anchor Public Taps on May 2, 2019.

Meet Dane Volek, the Most Knowledgeable Beer Guy in San Francisco
Red car parked on street.

Review: The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Is Burdened With Glorious Purpose 
Author Amy Brady and the book "Ice"

How Icemaking Changed Cocktail History Forever
Master Distiller Shane Fraser at Tenmile Distillery in upstate NY

How This Scottish Master Distiller Is Thriving in Upstate New York
Home Upgrades Hero

Enhance Your Living Space With These 21 Home Upgrades
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, part of a big sale on Ray-Bans at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
Three hair dye products for men on a blue background

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes for Men So You Can Color Your Hair Like a Pro
Brett Simpson surfing

A Pro Surfer’s Guide to California’s Best Surf Towns

Trending

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit