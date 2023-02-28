InsideHook
Sports | February 28, 2023 2:01 pm

Early Success Shows MLB’s Pitch Clock Was a Timely Addition to Baseball

Spring training games are wrapping up more than 20 minutes quicker than they did last season

The pitch clock counts down as Jay Groome of the Padres prepares to throw.
The pitch clock has been nothing short of a revelation.
Steph Chambers/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

After years of taking seconds, minutes and even hours from fans of Major League Baseball, MLB is finally giving back the most valuable resource in the world to its supporters: time. Days into spring training, the MLB pitch clock is already paying dividends, as the average game time has been cut from 3:01 last spring to just 2:39 in 2023. The clock — which gives the pitcher 15 seconds to throw the ball if the bases are empty or 20 seconds if there are runners on base and requires the hitter to be in the batter’s box with eight seconds left on the timer — helped reduce game time by 25 minutes in the minor leagues in 2022 and is poised to do the same thing for the majors in ’23. For proof that the pitch clock works and was needed, badly, look no further:

While not every MLB pitcher likes to work as slow Pedro “Human Rain Delay” Baez, pace of play has been a major problem for baseball in recent years as game times have grown longer while the average fan’s attention span has dropped. For baseball — which has seen its average fan age increase from 52 to 57 (the oldest average age among major American sports leagues) — to compete with sports that have fewer, and shorter, games, something had to give and it finally, mercifully has.

There have already been some bumps and there will be more along the way, but 90% of minor leaguers polled last year said it took them a month or less to adjust to the clock, and pitch timer infractions went from 1.73 per game in the first week in which the timer was in place to 0.53 per game by the sixth week, according to MLB.

There are going to be complaints and resistance to the clock, but the early results are proof that it is working and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Instead of fighting it, most would be wise to embrace the change the same way that New York Mets ace Max Scherzer apparently has.

The @StickyCheck Twitter Account Is Helping to Save MLB, One Tweet at a Time
The @StickyCheck Twitter Account Is Helping to Save MLB, One Tweet at a Time

Account creator Brendan Donley discusses one of the best follows on the MLB Twitter landscape

“Really, the power the pitcher has now — I can totally dictate pace,” Scherzer said after his spring training debut. “The rule change of the hitter having only one timeout changes the complete dynamic of the hitter-and-pitcher dynamic. I love it. I can work extremely quickly, or I can work extremely slow. There is another layer here to be able to mess with the hitter’s timing. It’s a cat-and-mouse game. There’s rules and I’ll operate within whatever the rules are.”

Thank Babe Ruth that MLB finally got with the times and changed ’em.

More Like This

Oliver Marmol of the Cardinals argues with umpire CB Bucknor in 2022.
Something Worse Than the Pitch Clock Fiascos Happened in MLB This Weekend
Cal Conley
Atlanta-Boston Preseason Game Ends With Pitch Clock Violation Third Strike
Manny Machado
Watch Manny Machado Start Batting With a 0-1 Count

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale
Meet the Man Who Rescues Hostages

Keep Reading

New Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall

Meet Woodford Reserve’s New Master Distiller
A digitally generated image of beach chair with a sun hat on it against a blue background.

Why Doesn’t Anyone Care About Ageism?
Neutral Milk Hotel on a background featuring art from their new box set

A $156 Celebration of a Band That May as Well Have Been Imaginary
a collage of photos from Black-owned clothing brands

17 Black-Owned Clothing Brands and Designers That Every Stylish Man Should Know
Aerial view of airplane meal

Here’s Why You Should Consider Skipping Your Next Inflight Meal
a collage of J.Crew Giant Fit Chinos on a red background

Curious About J.Crew’s Viral Giant-Fit Chinos? Now You Can Nab Them on Sale.
A Collage of lululemon models wearing lululemon we've made too much sale items on a florescent rainbow background

Lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section Is Full of Fire Athleisure Specials Right Now
The fennel at Anomaly SF.

A Pop-Up Puts Down Roots Among SF’s Best New Restaurants
Food from Nikki Beach Miami, one of the best places to eat on your first time in Miami

First Time in Miami? Here’s Where to Eat. 

Trending

Is Adam Scott the Greatest Television Actor of His Generation?
Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Snow Report: The 20 Greatest Cocaine Scenes in Movie History
Woody Harrelson Is the Latest "SNL" Host to Deliver a Controversial Monologue
The Best Outdoor-Ready Deals From REI’s Massive Winter Sale