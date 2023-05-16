InsideHook
Sports | May 16, 2023 11:07 am

Was Aaron Judge Cheating Against the Blue Jays?

Judge had his 30th career multi-homer game as the Yanks rolled 7-4 over Toronto

Aaron Judge of the Yankees runs out a home run against the Blue Jays.
There's some chatter that Aaron Judge may have been cheating against the Blue Jays.
Cole Burston/Getty
By Evan Bleier @itishowitis

Moments after home plate umpire Clint Vondrak ejected New York manager Aaron Boone for arguing balls and strikes with the Yankees leading the Blue Jays 6-0 in the eighth inning, slugger Aaron Judge smacked a home run off of right-hander Jay Jackson to give his team a seven-run lead.

What was notable about the smash, other than that it traveled 462 feet into the seats, was that it appeared Judge was looking toward his dugout immediately before turning his attention back to the pitcher and swinging his bat. The broadcasters for the Blue Jays were actually talking about Judge glancing at the dugout earlier in his at-bat when he did it again seconds before hitting his blast off Jackson. Though the announcers stopped short of alleging Judge was cheating, they did speculate he could have been looking for some kind of signal from the dugout.

While it may be frowned upon in some circles, sending a batter signals from the dugout about what sort of pitch may be coming is not against the rules. Of course, that’s only true if the information being relayed was obtained in an above-the-board manner that didn’t involve audio or video surveillance equipment. Thanks to the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, there’s no reason to give any MLB team the benefit of the doubt at this point, and that includes the Yankees (who’ve dealt with their own sign-stealing allegations).

Somehow, Major League Baseball Hit a New Revenue Record in 2022
Somehow, Major League Baseball Hit a New Revenue Record in 2022

The league reportedly earned more than $10.8 billion in 2022

“He’s obviously looking in that direction for a reason,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider, via The Athletic. “And I think [we’ll] dive into it a little bit more tonight and tomorrow and just make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to not make ourselves susceptible to tendencies or location or pitches or anything like that, but it was, yeah, kind of odd to see him looking over there right before a pitch came. But he’s obviously looking somewhere besides the pitcher for a reason at that point in time in his at-bat so you’ll have to ask him.”

Reporters did just that, and when asked what he was looking at during his controversial at-bat against Jackson, Judge had the following explanation: “There was kind of a lot of chirping from our dugout, which I really didn’t like in the situation…I said a couple of things to some guys in the dugout and especially after the game. Hopefully it won’t happen again.”

It’s a reasonable explanation, but there’s really no way to know. If Judge hits another pair of home runs today, we’ll have our answer.

In addition to his home run in the eighth inning, Judge hit a first-inning homer off Alek Manoah. It was his 30th career multi-homer game and came at the same ballpark where he matched Roger Maris’s single-season AL home run record by belting No. 61 on September 28 last season.

More Like This

Yogi Berra in his Yankees uniform surrounded by laughing teammates and dapper men in suits during Mr. Berra's playing days
Why Yogi Berra Might Be the Most Overlooked MLB Superstar of All Time
The all-even AL East standings on Opening Day.
One MLB Division Is Not Like the Others
The NFL logo on the field prior to Super Bowl LVII.
Addition of MLB Pitch Clock Leaves NFL in a Class All Its Own

Recommended

Suggested for you

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld
Meet the “Beer Moms” Challenging Drinking Stereotypes

Keep Reading

Music Lover's Guide to NYC poster

The Music Lover’s Guide to NYC
A conference room in the middle of a fantastical forest.

How to Design an Office We’ll Actually Want to Commute To
Don't wait to take these trips with your kids

The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
Cocktail shaker, negroni and martini cocktails on dark background

6 Podcasts to Check Out If You Love Cocktails and Mixology
Starward Ginger Beer Cask #7

Review: Starward’s Ginger Beer Cask Is the Best Thing to Happen to Whisky This Summer
a photo of a Protek USMC watch on a black background

Protek’s Rugged Watches Are Officially USMC Strong
The Casper Original Mattress, now 20% off during the Casper Memorial Day Sale

Don’t Sleep on Casper’s Mega Memorial Day Sale
a collage of Zappos summer shoe deals on a grey background

38 Summer Shoe Deals at the Current Zappos Sale
Dishes from the brunch menu at Anju, one of our favorite brunch restaurants in Washington, D.C.

The 8 Best Brunch Spots in DC, From Bottomless Drinks to Buffets

Trending

NFL Schedule Predicts That These Four Teams Will Stink
World Beer Cup 2023: The Winners Were Just Crowned the Best in the World
If You Can Do This TRX Move, You’re in Fantastic Shape
A Shaolin Warrior Monk on How to Develop Your “Iron Palm”
Products of the Week: Canned Fish, Daft Punk and Percival x Seinfeld