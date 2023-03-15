InsideHook
Sex & Dating | March 15, 2023 2:11 pm

Yes, Women Can Have Orgasms in Their Sleep, Too

Though not as common as teenage boys, it’s one of the nearly dozens of ways for females to get off

top view of a woman sleeping under a white duvet on a sunny morning
And it's not just women — sleep orgasms happen to adults of all ages and genders
Getty Images
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

While teenage boys are likely not the target audience of 55-year-old menopause advocate Davina McCall’s podcast Making The Cut, this week’s discussion of different kinds of orgasms — in particular, sleep orgasms — might have perked up a few pubescent ears. McCall, who spent some of the episode reading a page from women’s health book The Happy Vagina,  rattled off nearly a dozen different ways for women to orgasm, including while asleep. 

Though practically any coming-of-age comedy since the invention of the Walkman would have you think differently, “wet dreams” are not just experienced by horny boychiks. They’re a regular occurrence for adults of all ages and genders, including McCall, who shared in this episode that she herself has had “several.” 

The list of orgasm types ranged from the well-known clitoral, vaginal and G-spot, to the lesser-knowns, like the A-spot, U-spot, V-spot, cervical, nipple and, of course, the sleep-gasm. McCall, who hosts the show with her boyfriend Michael Douglas (don’t worry Catherine Zeta-Jones hive, it’s not that Michael Douglas), also described a “core-gasm,” or a climax that happens during ab exercises. Her boyfriend and co-host, who was shocked to find that women can experience more than one type of orgasm, could be heard throwing around lots of “crikeys” in the background like a sexually illiterate crocodile hunter.

What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?
What Exactly Is a Dry Orgasm?

This common phenomenon can feel a bit freaky, but it’s usually nothing to worry about.

“Who knew it was so complicated down there,” Douglas crowed, as McCall explained how to find the U-spot, often referred to as the female prostate (“directly above and to either side of the urethral opening”).

Because few studies on vaginal wet dreams have been done since roughly 1985, there isn’t much science about sleep orgasms in women. They may also be underreported because they don’t leave as obvious a calling-card as a giant semen stain on the sheets. What is known, though, is that a sleep orgasm, also known by the spine-tingling technical term “nocturnal emission,” isn’t necessarily always brought on by a sex dream. Genitals can become hypersensitive during REM sleep, when blood flow increases throughout the body. Depending upon your personal anatomy, an ejaculation can occur in that heightened state from something as benign as a brush of the duvet.

And while there’s sometimes an oddly competitive edge to how many different types of orgasms a person can achieve, the important thing is that women are learning more about their own capacities for pleasure every day. McCall, who recently published a book about menopause, recommended Mika Simmons’ The Happy Vagina as a companion piece to help people explore their bodies at any stage of life.


Viva La Vulva,” McCall joked as she made her way down the orgasm list, “it’s Coldplay’s new album.”

More Like This

pink bedroom museum of sex
This New Museum of Sex Exhibit Is a Garish Display of Female Marketing
couple having sex
Survey: Four in 10 Americans Have Never Reached Orgasm
still from When Harry Met Sally shows Meg Ryan playing Sally Allbright faking an orgasm
The Onscreen Female Orgasm Has Come a Long Way Since 1933

Recommended

Suggested for you

What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money
The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale

Keep Reading

The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast

The Definitive Off-the-Beaten Path Guide to the Amalfi Coast
mudflap girl on a gold coin with gold coins surrounding it

The Takeaway From the New Pornhub Doc? Pay for Your Porn.
A bottle and a glass of McConnell's Irish Whisky on a bar top

McConnell’s Is an Ideal $30 Irish Whiskey
A collage of sweat shorts for men. We take a look at our favorite styles.

The Best Sweat Shorts for Men, Whether You’re Sleeping, Lounging or Lifting
Laralee Industrial Wine Bar Cabinet, now on sale at Wayfair

Get a New Home Bar at This Huge Wayfair Sale
Some of the best sleep products for a better night's rest, on a blue background

Our 40 Favorite Sleep Products for a Better Night’s Rest
Let’s Start Using Strava for Long Walks, Too

Let’s Start Using Strava for Long Walks, Too
A cyclist going up a hill with mountains in the background.

Is “Everesting” the Most Diabolical Endurance Challenge Yet?
A collage of gear from the Filson Warehouse Sale on a camo background

The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale

Trending

What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
If You Want to Be Happy, You Actually Do Have to Make Money