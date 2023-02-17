InsideHook
Sex & Dating | February 17, 2023 12:48 pm

For Years, Paris Hilton Thought She Might Be Asexual

And why that's more common than you think

Carter Reum and Paris Hilton attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Carter Reum and Paris Hilton attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

Of all the names Paris Hilton has been called over the past two decades, the “kissing bandit” never quite stuck. But apparently that’s what she called herself throughout her 20s, during a period of intense external scrutiny and internal uncertainty for the celeb, who’s best known for her love of money, small dogs and the color pink. And while she’s also known as the star of a sex tape that was released without her consent in 2004, Hilton revealed in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview that she actually wondered if she might be asexual for a long period of time before she met her now-husband Carter Reum.

“I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me,” she told the magazine. “I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

Hilton, now 42, said she met Reum at a friend’s Thanksgiving in 2019 and quickly established a level of trust enough to “enjoy hooking up” with him. But before that, sex was anything but easy.

Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Is Demisexual. What Is Demisexuality?
Andrew Cuomo’s Daughter Is Demisexual. What Is Demisexuality?

Demisexuality isn't anything new, but you may be unfamiliar with the term

In This Is Paris, a documentary released in 2020, Hilton opened up to filmmaker Alexandra Haggiag Dean about her youth, when she was bounced around a series of boarding schools designed to reform “troubled teens.” In her upcoming memoir, Paris: The Memoir, she further elaborates on those difficult years, describing the emotional and occasionally physical abuse she endured from her educators and fellow students. (Actually, she makes them sound more like inmates than anything else.) She also mentions an instance of sexual abuse from a middle school teacher. And she’s long been vocal about how the sex tape, filmed when she was 20, will haunt her for the rest of her life. 

Given the adversity she’s lived through, it makes sense that she might experience some kind of trauma response to sex and find it difficult to trust or express intimacy. But that trauma history in itself doesn’t necessarily make her asexual, per se. Asexuality refers to a spectrum of sexual identities ranging from absolutely zero desire for sex to desire for sex under certain circumstances. Under the “Ace” umbrella, there are fraysexuals and graysexuals, sex-neutral and sex-repulsed folks, and dozens of others who experience different levels of interest in sex and attraction. 

Where on that spectrum she falls, only Hilton knows. Still, there’s plenty to celebrate in having found someone who makes her feel good. In the immortal words of the socialite herself, that’s hot.

More Like This

a banana in front of a blue protractor on a green background
Is It Normal to Have a Curved Penis?
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive backstage during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Megan Fox Deleted Machine Gun Kelly From Her Instagram
Playful drunk couple passionately kissing at disco party in night club
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party

Recommended

Suggested for you

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Aaron Rodgers Puts Off Darkness Retreat to Blast Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter 

Keep Reading

Jimmie Johnson speaks at Daytona 500 media day in Daytona Beach.

Why NASCAR Great Jimmie Johnson Is Scrapping His Retirement at Daytona
Michael Urie

Michael Urie Talks “Shrinking,” Menswear and Queer Representation
Abstract white heart shape made from torn walls inside a red box.

Is the Future of AI…Stalking?
Eight Sleep mattress

Looking to Buy a Mattress This Weekend? These Brands Are Having Presidents Day Sales.
a mattress on a nice wooden frame in a minimal room

The Best Sales to Shop This Presidents Day
A jean jacket, t-shirt and bomber jacket, all on sale at Everlane

Everything Is Up to 30% Off at Everlane
a collage of todd snyder clothing on a red and blue background

The Todd Snyder Presidents Day Sale Is Chock-Full of Mind-Blowing Menswear
The Nordstrom winter sale items on a blue wool textured background

The Best Deals and Steals From Nordstrom’s Winter Sale
a collage of red and blue sweaters from Brooks Brothers on a star background

This Big Ol’ Brooks Brothers Sale Is Particularly Presidential

Trending

Inside Bluegrass’s Surprising Surge in Popularity
Ram’s “Premature Electrification” Was the Perfect Ad for the Wrong EV Future
The Psychology of Cuckolding, an Insult That’s Become a Male Fantasy
Want to Live Longer? Start Thinking About Grip Strength.
Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks