InsideHook
Sex & Dating | February 13, 2023 2:44 pm

Megan Fox Deleted All Traces of Machine Gun Kelly From Her Instagram

What is proper breakup etiquette in the social media age?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrive backstage during the UFC 261 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
A girl's gotta do what a girl's gotta do.
Zuffa LLC
By Emma Glassman-Hughes

After a streak of erratic Instagram activity, Megan Fox’s account has become a crime scene and her followers the Sherlock Holmes. Who’s been murdered, you ask? It’s not a question of who, but what, as many are speculating that her relationship with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly might be donezo. Or at least, that’s what Fox’s fans think after she posted a slideshow captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me,” a song believed to be about infidelity.

Then, as if anyone needed more convincing, Fox deleted all photos of MGK from her account. And for her pièce de résistance, she made a point of unfollowing all but three accounts, one of which belonged to her rockstar fiancé’s rapper rival Eminem — leaving the Internet no choice but to believe the couple had split. When she finally deleted her Instagram account altogether Sunday, it was giving major middle-finger energy.

While it’s unclear whether Fox and MGK are actually over, the viral spectacle caused lots of chatter and raised even more questions about breakup etiquette in the social media age. Because while Fox is being hailed as a “savage,” it’s not always easy to know how to deal with decoupling when your partner was once a regular on your feed. Sure, blowing up your Insta account lacks a certain Shakespearian grace, but breakups today are just as hard as they’ve always been — maybe even harder with the added complication of the ubiquitous public forum. And there’s no right way to go about grieving the end of something special in public.

Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Actually Celebrate Their Engagement by Drinking Each Other’s Blood?
Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Actually Celebrate Their Engagement by Drinking Each Other’s Blood?

The happy couple claim they celebrated their upcoming nuptials with a bloody toast

During a split, social media allows for all new depths of pettiness and scorn in ways big and small. Some, like Kanye, might attempt to slander their exes online. Others, like Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, might keep things very diplomatic with a joint statement announcing their separation. Still, others like Megan Fox and Myspace teens everywhere will engage in the sacred ritual of cryptic-lyrics-as-captions to relieve themselves of a little pain from the loss. And some, also like Fox, may feel the need to expunge any trace of their ex from their online footprint, a controversial exercise that can feel cleansing for some but like a vain attempt at erasing your past for others.

If there’s anything to be learned from the Machine Gun-Megan drama, it’s that every little move carries meaning on social media, where the most minute details have potential to be magnified and analyzed by millions (or, at the very least, your friends and very nosy aunt). But sometimes when you’re trying to heal, all you need is to simply stop seeing that person’s face every time you open your phone. While hardly anything in the social media age feels truly personal, a breakup still can be. And your own self-preservation is more important than how your activity is perceived.

More Like This

So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird
So, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Super Weird
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Was Designed to Hurt If She Takes It Off
Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Scott, Travis Barker
The Bad Boi Renaissance Is Upon Us

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party
Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?

Keep Reading

Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs scrambles against the Eagles.

Why the Eagles Lost the Super Bowl
Chateaubriand roast cooked medium rare

This Chateaubriand Will Be the Star of Your Valentine's Day
Grand Place In Brussels at dusk

Here's Your Itinerary for a Perfect Weekend in Brussels
a pair of Nike Vaporfly 3 running shoes on a black and white background

Here’s Your First Peek at Nike’s Latest Marathon Super Shoe
Nobis Oliver Reversible Jacket in the Snow

Nobis Makes the Perfect Jacket for Every Conceivable Winter Situation
The founder of Fliteboard, against a conceptual background of clouds.

How to Be Happy, According to an Electric Surfboard Entrepreneur
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum in "Magic Mike's Last Dance"

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” Is Steven Soderbergh’s Ode to Live Performance
a collage of products of the week on a tan background

Canon R8, Woodford Reserve Whiskey and Adidas x Jamaica Kits
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks

Trending

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party