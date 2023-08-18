InsideHook
Science | August 18, 2023 12:50 pm

Scientists Discover New Wolf Pack in Southern California

Turns out there's a connection to the famed OR-7

Gray wolf standing in the green grass howling
Scientists just learned of a new pack of wolves in the United States
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

In the first decade of the 21st century, wildlife enthusiasts across the country became intrigued by the story of one well-traveled wolf. Known as OR-7, the wolf’s travels across Oregon and California made it an online sensation — a phenomenon author Erica Berry discussed in her terrific book Wolfish. OR-7 also had the distinction of being the first wild gray wolf recorded in the state of California this century.

By 2020, authorities believed that OR-7 had died. But this wolf’s legacy lives on — very literally, as it turns out. As Smithsonian Magazine reports, scientists recently documented a previously-unknown gray wolf pack living in California, and they seem to be descendants of OR-7.

Wildlife biologist Michelle Harris shared evidence of the wolves on her Instagram, describing the encounter she and a colleague had with the wolf, along with subsequent findings from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “The stunning wolf we saw is a descendant of OR7, the first wolf to have crossed into California in 2011,” Harris wrote. “She has four pups.”

Exploring the Secret History of Wolves
Exploring the Secret History of Wolves

Erica Berry's new book "Wolfish" takes a unique look at the relationship between humans and wolves

Pamela Flick of the conservation organization Defenders of Wildlife addressed the wolves’ journey across California in a statement. “This recently detected group of wolves is at least 200 straight-line miles from the nearest known California pack and demonstrates the species’ amazing ability to disperse long distances and take advantage of the state’s plentiful suitable habitat,” Flick said.

For anyone who found OR-7’s travels around the West Coast compelling, this latest finding is a welcome followup to that earlier wolf’s odyssey — and impressive evidence of a new generation.

More Like This

Otter
Wolves Have Begun Eating Sea Otters in Alaska
Wolf
Study: After Federal Protections Went Away, Wisconsin Lost a Third of Its Wolves
A wolf
Turns Out Wolves and Mountain Lions Do Not Coexist Well in the Wild

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing
This Exercise Is One of the Best Ways to Fight Hypertension

Keep Reading

clos du temple languedoc vineyard

This Is France’s Most Underrated Wine Region
The Spaniard bar in New York City

Where an Irish Whiskey Founder Drinks When He’s in NYC
"Kings of Their Own Ocean" cover

Getting Up Close and Personal With Bluefin Tuna
The 2024 Mazda CX-90, a new three-row SUV, in white

Mazda CX-90 Aims for Unexplored Luxury Territory
Bar Toti's La Smashburguesa is a Mexican hamburger.

A Burger Style Worth Knowing: La Smashburguesa
a collage of lightweight suits

The Best Lightweight Suits, Because Summer Isn’t Over Yet
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know
Corn Huskers Lotion hero

This $7 Hand Lotion Was Made for Corn Farmers — And We Love It
Discounted activewear from Outdoor Voices sale.

Everything at Outdoor Voices Is 30% Off

Trending

The Best Sandwich in Every US State
Disrespectful Tourists Are Getting Out of Control
The Best Watches Under $10,000
The 2024 Buick Encore GX Isn’t Fooling Anyone
The Face of Free Solo Reveals the Best National Parks for Climbing