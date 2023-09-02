InsideHook
Science | September 2, 2023 9:29 pm

Why Are Wind Farms Becoming Less Popular in One Coastal State?

A new poll has worrying news

Wind farm
An offshore wind farm in the U.K.
Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

As sources of green energy go, you’d think that wind power would be relatively uncontroversial. Unlike the batteries that power electric vehicles, turbines don’t require extensive mining; unlike nuclear power, turbines don’t have the risk of an environmentally devastating disaster.

Yet as Gothamist’s Nancy Solomon reports, a recent poll suggests that some New Jersey residents are souring on the idea of wind power. This is worrisome, as offshore wind power is — as the Washington Post reports — a key part of the Biden administration’s strategy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. The Post article focuses on one contentious project off the coast of Ocean City, but points out that the conflict there could end up applying to more projects in the future.

Gothamist’s reporting cites a Monmouth University poll of New Jersey residents’ opinions on wind power. The majority of those polled — 54% — remain in favor of wind power, but this is down substantially from where it was in 2008, when 82% of those polled supported it. In the last four years, the percentage of those opposed to wind power has jumped dramatically, from 15% to 40%.

Much of this breaks down along partisan lines. Democrats polled were relatively consistent in their support for wind power, while Republican support dropped considerably. Independent support for wind power was also down, but less than it was for Republicans.

Among the reasons cited for opposition to wind power were concern over tourism and fears that wind turbines might result in whales dying. As Solomon writes, “[t]he spike in whale deaths began in 2016, long before any wind projects began.”

The Key to Cheaper Energy Bills Might Be … Better Wind Forecasting?
The Key to Cheaper Energy Bills Might Be … Better Wind Forecasting?

Good for the environment and the wallet

There does seem to be a concerted campaign against wind turbines afoot right now; Gothamist’s article cites reporting from The Guardian from earlier in the summer to that effect. And it suggests that the path towards cleaner energy may not be as streamlined as one would like.

More Like This

Hydrogen pipeline
Could “White Hydrogen” Be the Key to a Greener Future?
"Wanderlust" cover
Excerpt: Journey to Greenland With Explorer Peter Freuchen in Reid Mitenbuler’s “Wanderlust”
Rep. Rashida Tlaib tours the General Motors Factory Zero and checks out the GMC Hummer EV. According to Bloomberg, it's the EV with the lowest Green rating.
Here’s the Least “Green” Electric Vehicle You Can Buy, According to Bloomberg

Recommended

Suggested for you

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The 11 Best New Watches of August
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
Is This Really the Best Travel Bag Ever?
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States
17 Celebrity Tequilas, Ranked From Best to Worst

Keep Reading

Jimmy Buffett generations of fans

Why Gen Z Loves Jimmy Buffett
American writer Ernest Hemingway leaning on the desk of his office

The Hemingway Guide to Miami and Key West
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

The 10 Best New Products of the Week
Sushi, wine glasses and a bottle of sake on a table

A Comprehensive Guide to Decoding a Sake Menu
A mother and daughter leaning against a window in the airport.

The Best Stretches to Try Before a Long Flight
a collage of the best office sneakers for men on a grey background

The Best Office Sneakers for Your Business-Casual Wardrobe
Eyewear on sale for Labor Day

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
West Palm Beach, Brightline passenger train from above

Is Florida Our Most Progressive State When It Comes to Train Travel?
A box from Baker's Bacon, one of the best places to order bacon online

The 10 Best Places to Buy Bacon Online

Trending

Visiting Australia’s Great Prehistoric Hiking Destination
The 11 Best New Watches of August
Review: The Best Porsche 911 for Most People?
Is This Really the Best Travel Bag Ever?
The 25 Best Food Markets in the World, Outside of the United States