Science | September 22, 2023 1:14 pm

Sea Lion Concerns Prompt Long-Term Closure of San Diego Beach

Maybe sea lions don't want to be in your selfies

Sea Lions
Keeping sea lions safe is a worthy cause.
Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Sea lions: they’re charming, photogenic and enjoy clustering en masse near the water on various coastlines. One might say that — with all apologies to a certain recent box-office hit — their job is, indeed, beach. Unfortunately, the combination of sea lions and humans in the same space can sometimes prompt volatile outcomes, with sea lions recently chasing off tourists who were getting too close to them and taking photographs.

As a recent USA Today article pointed out, the NOAA recommends that people and pets stay 100 yards away from sea lions so as not to disturb them — and so that humans aren’t at risk. Sea lions weigh hundreds of pounds and are carnivores. Quick question: do you want a carnivorous animal several times your size rushing toward you? We’re guessing the answer is no.

Humans and sea lions can coexist, but a little space never hurt anyone. That’s one reason why the San Diego City Council recently voted unanimously to bar humans from two sea lion hotspots for the next seven years. As Jeremy Childs reports for the Los Angeles Times, San Diego’s Point La Jolla and Boomer Beach will now be off limits to humans. This measure extends what had previously been temporary measures enacted over the course of six-month periods.

Viral Video Shows Sea Lion Yanking Girl Into Water
Viral Video Shows Sea Lion Yanking Girl Into Water

The terrifying moment at a Canadian seaside dock was caught on tape.

The closure will encompass a 150-yard stretch of coastline. As Childs notes, a barrier will be set up so that humans can still see the sea lions — but taking a selfie right next to one is now off the menu, which, again, is probably for the best.

