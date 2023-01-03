InsideHook
Science | January 3, 2023 6:25 am

One Writer Shares the Experience of Living in a Wildlife Refuge

Some idyllic aspects, some logistical challenges

Mana Island
Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, seen from above.
Aidan Wojtas, CC BY-SA 2.0
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Travel south from the North Island of New Zealand and you might find yourself on Te Mana o Kupe o Aotearoa, also known as Mana Island. It’s just under two miles long and home to a scientific reserve — and only two permanent human residents. Now one of those residents, writer Flora Feltham, shared what life is like on the island in an article written for The Guardian.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to live in an isolated space dedicated to preservation — or just find flightless birds fascinating — Feltham’s account abounds with memorable details. Her husband Pat, she explains, works for the Department of Conservation taking care of the takahē that call the island home.

Takahē are blue-feathered flightless birds, and they’re currently very endangered — a New Zealand government website lists the population as only 440 in late 2021. Feltham’s descriptions of them are evocative: “A takahē’s round blue body, tucked under her iridescent green back, gives the impression of planet Earth, if it were swallowed by a chicken.”

Elsewhere, Feltham describes the process of living in relative isolation, including gathering 10 days’ worth of groceries at a time when visiting the mainland. Her account of living there, and of gradually becoming acclimated to island life, offers both enviable and frustrating aspects. Certain details, like the fact that each of the takahē on the island has a name, are especially charming. Living in a wildlife sanctuary may not be for everyone, but it’s not hard to see the appeal of it after reading this account.

More Like This

A view of the sign outside Twitter HQ, where a content moderation problem shows the issue with Elon Musk's actions
New Zealand Reveals a Huge Flaw in Twitter’s Moderation Policies
Milky Way over the Southern Alps in New Zealand
New Zealand Wants to Become the Second Ever Dark-Sky Nation
Theater marquee
New Zealand Estate Where Two "Lord of the Rings" Films Were Shot Is For Sale

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained

Keep Reading

various winter destinations including skiing and beach vacations

The 7 Best Places to Travel This Winter
The best spa treatments - from around the world

How to Have a Spa Day Without Leaving the House
Metropolis poster

Classic Detective Stories and Influential Science Fiction Entered the Public Domain This Year
Cadillac Celestiq

The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs I’m Most Excited to Drive in 2023
A photo taken in the hills outside of San Luis Obispo, California. The town of Morro Bay and the Pacific Ocean can be seen in the distance.

Where to Stay, Eat and Camp on the Dunes in San Luis Obispo
Homemade Pickled Giardiniera

Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Boisson Beverly Hills, a non-alcoholic bottle shop. We got some recommendations from Boisson founder Nick Bodkins about what to drink this Dry January.

Start Dry January Off Right at LA’s Best NA Bottle Shop
neon sign saying why

DC Is the Trivia Capital of the World
Paul T. Goldman as Paul T. Goldman.

Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022