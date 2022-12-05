InsideHook
Science | December 5, 2022 11:15 am

FDA Endorses Groundbreaking Treatment Involving…Donated Poop?

It sounds strange, but it could save lives

A syringe and needle in front of the FDA logo on a blue screen
Sometimes medicine goes in unexpected directions.
Nik Oiko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When the FDA approves new medical treatments, they’re the result of carefully calibrated formulations precisely designed to address certain diseases or conditions. (The process of approving new vaccines for COVID-19 was an excellent example of this.) Sometimes, though, the process of coming up with new solutions to health problems can take you to unexpected places — like, say, a treatment derived from human poop.

Live Science has details of a newly-approved treatment along those very lines. The treatment, per the FDA’s announcement, is designed for the treatment of Clostridioides difficile Infection (or CDI), an infection that killed over 12,000 people in the U.S. in 2017.

“Recurrent CDI impacts an individual’s quality of life and can also potentially be life-threatening,” said Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement. “As the first FDA-approved fecal microbiota product, today’s action represents an important milestone, as it provides an additional approved option to prevent recurrent CDI.”

The treatment approved by the FDA is known as Rebyota, and it’s created from — well, to be discreet, I’ll quote the FDA’s press release here — “stool donated by qualified individuals.”

The FDA went on to note that there are some risks from this approach, including a risk of spreading both food allergens and infectious material. However, the FDA did note that both donors and the material they’re donating are screened beforehand.

And while the concept of a treatment created from human poop is a little dizzying to ponder, it’s worth a reminder that this is a lifesaving treatment created from human poop. Medicine doesn’t always take the expected path, but if this can help make people healthier, that’s what matters.

More Like This

A man holds a pillow over his face as light trickles into his bedroom.
Why You Should Never Go to Bed With the Lights On
Robin Li and Bill Gates shaking hands at a conference.
Do Billionaires Have Different Brains Than the Rest of Us?
An elderly man sits alone on a bench in the countryside. A new study looks at the reason why old people are so lonely.
The Real Reason So Many Old People Are Lonely

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas
Pilots and Flight Attendants May No Longer Be Allowed to Skip the Security Line

Keep Reading

2022 movies

Our Favorite Movies of 2022
Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Special Release American Single Malt Finished in Oloroso Sherry Casks

Jack Daniel’s Crafts an Unexpected Take on the Single Malt
The 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate driving down a road next to the ocean. Here's our full review of the luxury pickup truck.

Review: The GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate Is a Triumphant Do-Over
a collage of Vineyard Vines Fleeces for the entire family on a holiday background

Vineyard Vines’ Festive Fleeces Will Make Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family
Stocking stuffer items like a snowpeak tumbler, J.Crew Beanie and Anker charger on a orange and rust colored background

12 Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Men
A person using a Theragun massage device on their bare leg

Grab a Deal on Therabody’s Massage Guns at Woot
ottolenghi for serax testa di moro vase with flowers

These Sicilian Vases Will Make You Feel Like a Guest at The White Lotus
Lars von Trier

In Defense of Lars von Trier’s Sick Sense of Humor
Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Hublot’s Exclusive New Smart Watch Is Designed Specifically for Soccer Fans

Trending

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
In Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Has Lost Its Songbird
Why Are People Making 1,000-Day Calendars?
The First Settings You Should Change When You Get a New TV
The Weirdest and Most Worthwhile Roadside Attractions in Texas