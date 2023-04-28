InsideHook
Science | April 28, 2023 1:57 pm

FDA Approves Second Drug, First Pill Made From Human Poop

Vowst could help treat a potentially fatal infection

A bottle of pills spilling onto a counter. The FDA recently approved a second drug and the first pill made from human poop.
Science rules!
Towfiqu Barbhuiya/Unsplash
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Have you ever thought about where the medicine that you take comes from? Essential medication has come from origins as disparate as bark and mold, and now, a newly approved drug has an even more humble origin. Here’s a hint: your body produces it every day, and it’s likely that you can’t wait to flush it away from you as fast as you can.

On April 26, the Food and Drug Administration approved Vowst, which is used to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). According to the CDC, CDI can cause colitis and diarrhea. Vowst can be useful for preventing this, and it’s all down to its secret ingredient: human poop.

That said, not just any fecal matter can do the job. As a recent Live Science article by Nicoletta Lanese explains, Vowst “essentially [replenishes] the gut microbiome.” This, in turn, makes the patient less likely to develop a recurring infection with Clostridioides difficile. The FDA notes that recurrent infections like this are responsible for 15,000 to 30,000 deaths each year. The idea of a pill made from human poop might seem strange, but this is a treatment that could help save many lives — and with a similar treatment approved last year, it increases the options available to doctors.

How Consistent Exercise Reduces Your Risk of Infection
How Consistent Exercise Reduces Your Risk of Infection

Fighting through a tough run helps fight off germs

“The availability of a fecal microbiota product that can be taken orally is a significant step forward in advancing patient care and accessibility for individuals who have experienced this disease that can be potentially life-threatening,” said Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement.

There are still some areas of concern for Vowst. Since the drug is made from donated feces, there’s a chance that pathogens or allergens could be spread through the medication, according to the FDA. Nonetheless, it’s a big step forward for medicine — with roots in an unexpected place.

More Like This

Packages of Juul e-cigarettes are displayed for sale in the Brazil Outlet shop on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Vaping Crackdown Continues With FDA Ban on Juul Products
A syringe and needle in front of the FDA logo on a blue screen
FDA Endorses Groundbreaking Treatment Involving…Donated Poop?
Salad
French Dressing Is Shedding Its FDA Regulations

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
How Your Exercise as a Teenager Impacts Your Longevity

Keep Reading

The National

The 25 Best Songs by The National
2023 Jaguar F-Type Convertible in white driving fast while the sun sets

Jaguar F-Type Convertible Is a Trusty Steed in a Dying Breed
Gould Plateau in Cradle Mountain Lake St Clair National Park, Tasmania

Exploring Tasmania and Eating Well Along the Way
The three new bottles from Lost Lantern's Single Distillery Series

Review: This Is the Best Smoky American Whiskey We’ve Ever Tasted
A runner running along the Long Island City waterfront.

Why LIC Has the Best Waterfront Running in New York
A custom painting of their favorite restaurant or bar will surely knock their socks off.

Turn Your Favorite Memories Into Pieces of Art With This Unique Service
Overhead view of people looking at tables of watches.

WindUp Watch Fair Comes to San Francisco This Weekend
a collage of Garmin watches from the Garmin Mother's Day Sale

Garmin’s Mother’s Day Sale Is a Certified Sporty Savings Celebration
a collage of shorts on a green background

11 (Possibly Better) Alternatives to the Iconic Patagonia Baggies

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
This 86-Year-Old Beer From Edward VIII’s Coronation Could Be Yours
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History