InsideHook
Personal Tech | December 30, 2022 10:59 am

This Quick Hack Will Exponentially Improve Copy and Paste on Your iPhone

Gain access to your entire history of copied text, links and images with a new shortcut and a few quick taps

a close-up a cut or copy function on an iPhone. A new Shortcut allows users to see their entire history of copied text, images and links.
There's a way to access all your copied items on your iPhone
Apple
By Kirk Miller

If you ever want to copy and paste more than one link, piece of text or image during a session on your iPhone, you’re out of luck: The built-in clipboard only saves one item at a time. But thanks to an ingenious workaround detailed by Gadget Hacks, you’ll now be able to access an entire history of copied items with a few taps.

It’s a bit of work to set up, but it’s worth it. Essentially, you’ll want to utilize a few of Apple’s built-in apps and features — namely, Shortcuts and Back Tap. And the good news is that Gadget Hacks author Justin Meyers already created the Shortcut you need to download (which you can find here).

From there you have a choice of where to save all these copied items, but we suggest saving everything to your Notes app, which can handle both text and media. We also suggest saving everything to one Note instead of making a new one for each copied item. (Again, you’ll want to follow the Gadget Hacks instructions closely.)

Then you’ll assign a function to Back Tap, the iOS accessibility feature that you always forget existed — it’s the Apple logo on the back of your phone that you tap 2-3 times to trigger the required action. Here, that means going to Settings –> Accessibility –> Touch –> Back Tap, selecting “Double Tap” or “Triple Tap” and then scrolling to the Shortcuts section to choose “Save Clipboard History.”

It’ll take a minute or two to set up, but once you’re done, you can run this copy-and-paste Shortcut whenever you do the double or triple tap.

Why not use a third-party app, like Clipboard++ or Paste Anywhere? As Meyers notes, those apps inconveniently require an associated keyboard to find and select your clipboard history contents (and you’ll need to open the app or keyboard every time you copy content to your clipboard). Plus, it allows these third parties access to potentially sensitive material.

More Like This

The App Store icon on an iPhone. The app store is being accused of recommending gambling apps while people are searching for therapy and addiction apps.
Apple’s App Store Is Now Plagued by Gambling App Ads
Laurene Powell Jobs and Chief Executive Officer of Apple Tim Cook speak onstage during Vox Media's 2022 Code Conference
Why Messaging Between Android Phones and iPhones Won’t Get Better
An Apple Lightning charging plug (l) is seen next to a USB-C charging plug. EU Commission presents proposal for unified mobile phone charging jack
Why You Might Want to Wait Until 2023 to Buy an iPhone

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
Nostradamus’ 2023 Predictions Are a Nightmare for the 466th Year

Keep Reading

New Year's Eve in Times Square

Why Do We Never Have New Year’s Eve Plans Anymore?
Empty seats in the stadium in Wrexham, Wales

The Untold Story Behind Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Welsh Football Club
The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo

The Rise and Fall (And Rise Again) of Cameo
The best spa treatments - from around the world

How to Have a Spa Day Without Leaving the House
A collage of fitness gear.

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
A collage image featuring Twitter icons, a concert, an MLB player, a man sleeping and Antarctica. These are all part of our 2023 trends and predictions for American men.

20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
various winter destinations including skiing and beach vacations

The 7 Best Places to Travel This Winter
Wheel Foam Roller - Targeted Muscle Roller for Deep Tissue Massage on a blue background

Forget Foam Rollers. This “Deep Tissue Wheel” Will Fix Your Spine.
a collage of the best activewear brands to know

15 Activewear Brands Every Guy Should Know

Trending

The Best Memes of 2022, Explained
The Top Week 16 NFL Storylines
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022