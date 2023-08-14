InsideHook
News & Opinion | August 14, 2023 4:12 pm

How Far Into the Culture Wars Does Donald Trump Jr.’s Hunting Magazine Go?

The new content publisher's offerings includes a print magazine and a podcast

Donald Trump Jr. in 2020
Donald Trump Jr. in 2020.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Given the Trump Administration’s encouragement of trophy hunting, it’s not that surprising to see that one of the former president’s sons has embarked on a new venture in that realm. That would be a publication called Field Ethos, desceribed by the younger Trump as “a passion project in the world of hunting, fishing and adventure.” The project’s “Who We Are” page features multiple people toting guns and at least one winking reference to Black Rifle Coffee. Ernest Hemingway’s great-grandson is also on board, apparently.

All of that might sound enticing or appalling, depending on your feelings about guns, trophy hunting and the Trump family. It also begs the question: how’s the actual magazine? Thankfully, Slate’s Rebecca Onion has an answer for that question after reading the six issues produced to date. Onion’s article offered a nuanced take on the publication, which she dubbed “strangely captivating” while also noting that Field Ethos seems to have the goal of making hunting less “woke.”

The Trump Admin Is Rebranding Trophy Hunting As Good For Animals
The Trump Admin Is Rebranding Trophy Hunting As Good For Animals

Critics worry the advisory board will protect the hobby, not the creatures.

All of that may leave you wondering if there is a political dimension to all of this. It seems like there is, at least in part. Onion cites an interview that the company’s COO, Mike Schoby, gave to Hunting Life where he said, “At our core we are about embracing toxic masculinity and rejecting the woke, P.C. culture.” And the Field Ethos podcast includes interviews with Rep. Andrew Clyde — who recently opposed renaming civil works projects currently named for Confederate figures — and Baker Leavitt, CEO of the aforementioned Black Rifle Coffee.

The Slate article also points to a Field Ethos article about what Onion describes as “homestead defense in Rhodesia during the Bush War.” It’s worth mentioning here that contemporary discussion of Rhodesia often has a disquieting component — mass murderer Dylann Roof wore a Rhodesian flag patch on his jacket, for instance.

This isn’t to say that hunting doesn’t already have a political component — it absolutely does. But a hunter concerned about the environment who also opposes gun control won’t necessarily fit into a partisan binary. Trump’s new venture, meanwhile, sounds like it comes down more firmly on one side of that divide.

More Like This

Bald eagle
Hunting is Harming Bald Eagles, But Maybe Not In the Way You Think
Brian Wilson Calls for Boycott of Beach Boys Show at Hunting Convention
Brian Wilson Calls for Boycott of Beach Boys Show at Hunting Convention
Black bear attack
Meet Donnie Vincent, A Bear Hunting Conservationist

Recommended

Suggested for you

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner
The Great California National Park Road Trip

Keep Reading

Ami Ami, part of a new wave of good boxed wine

We’re in the Golden Age of Boxed Wine (Seriously)
Barbenheimer

How Barbenheimer Became One Horror Movie’s Worst Nightmare
The bar and stage setup at Humble Baron, the world's longest bar

What It’s Like to Drink at the World’s Longest Bar
An illustration of many pickles against a blue background.

This Is the Most Underrated Post-Workout Fuel
Scenes from our llama trek in the Vilcanota.

Planning a Trip to Peru? Skip Machu Picchu.
A view of Meb Keflezighi doing dynamic warm-ups before a run.

How You Should Actually Warm Up Before Your Runs
a photo of Timothy Olophant in Justified

The Western Wear in “Justified” Is Top-Notch. Here’s How to Pull It Off.
a collage of what to pack for a wedding for men on a purple background

Wedding Season Is in Full Swing. Here’s What to Pack.
a collage of sneakers from Nike on a spotted white background

Stock up on Some Swoosh at Nike’s Fall-Ready Sale

Trending

Can You Finish This Goggins-Approved Push-Up Workout?
Can We Stop Pretending Rock Stars Are Ageless?
San Francisco’s Best Dark-Sky Spots for Seeing the Perseids
How to Front Squat and Build Your Abs
Why You Should Get in the Habit of Stretching Out Your Partner