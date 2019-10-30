New York

Peter Luger Responds to Zero-Star Review: “We Know Who We Are”

The steakhouse speaks out after being panned by the Times

People walk past the Peter Luger steakhouse December 29, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
People walk past the Peter Luger steakhouse December 29, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By Bonnie Stiernberg / October 30, 2019 2:59 pm

After receiving a scathing zero-star review from the New York Times‘ Pete Wells, in which Wells declared that “Peter Luger used to sizzle. Now it sputters,” the famous Williamsburg steakhouse has issued a response defending its legacy.

“The NY Times has reviewed Peter Luger numerous times over the years,” general manager David Berson said in a statement to Eater. “At times we’ve gotten four stars, other times less. While the reviewers and their whims have changed, Lugers has always focused on doing one thing exceptionally well — serving the highest quality of steak — with a member of our family buying every piece of USDA Prime beef individually, just as we have done for decades. We know who we are and have always been. The best steak you can eat. Not the latest kale salad. We’re grateful to our customers who continue to pack our house every single day, and especially to our regulars whose emails of encouragement continue to flood our inbox.”

Wells mentions those regulars in his review, writing, “The restaurant will always have its loyalists. They will laugh away the prices, the $16.95 sliced tomatoes that taste like 1979, the $229.80 porterhouse for four. They will say that nobody goes to Luger for the sole, nobody goes to Luger for the wine, nobody goes to Luger for the salad, nobody goes to Luger for the service. The list goes on, and gets harder to swallow, until you start to wonder who really needs to go to Peter Luger, and start to think the answer is nobody.”

We’re inclined to agree with him. Read why we called Smith & Wollensky — and not Peter Luger — “NYC’s best old-school steakhouse” here.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Eater

Shop

The Best Stuff on the Web, Curated

Rumpl
The Flannel Sherpa Blanket by Rumpl

$149

Autodromo
Autodromo Intereuropa Manual Wind

$1,250

AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro

$249

Coyuchi Airweight Organic Robe
Coyuchi Airweight Organic Robe

$128

ray-ban balorama reloaded
Ray-Ban Balorama Reloaded

$163

Todd Snyder x Champion Polartec Sherpa Hoodie
Todd Snyder x Polartec Sherpa Hoodie

$188

Greats Shearling
Greats Royale Shearling

$189

Rhone Midtown Vest
Midtown Vest by Rhone

$158

GoPro MAX
GoPro MAX

$500

RÆBURN X TIMBERLAND BROOKLYN SNEAKERS
Raeburn x Timberland Brooklyn Sneakers

$160

Nocs Binoculars
Nocs Standard Issue 8×25 Binoculars

$95

Outerknown
Paz Cord Trucker by Outerknown

$225

Daily Brief

15 Things to Know Today, from RealClearLife

Peter Luger Responds to Zero-Star Review: "We Know Who We Are"

 

People walk past the Peter Luger steakhouse December 29, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Pathologist Says Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy More Consistent With Homicide Than Suicide

 

epstein jail
Bosa Brothers Dominating on Defense in NFL

 

Bosa Brothers Dominating on Defense in NFL
People Who Hand Out Full-Sized Candy Bars on Halloween Are Generous, Insecure

 

Halloween candy
Former Juul Exec Says the Company Refused to Recall Contaminated Pods

 

juul lawsuit
Deadspin Editor Fired For Ignoring "Stick to Sports" Memo

 

Senior Deadspin Editor Fired For Ignoring "Stick to Sports" Memo
ESPN Sacking "Monday Night Football" Segment

 

ESPN Pulls Plug on Slumping "Monday Night Football" Segment
Kim Kardashian Pushed Congress to Pass Armenian Genocide Bill

 

Kim Kardashian Armenian Genocide
Nationals Beat Astros, Force World Series Game 7

 

Asdrubal Cabrera and Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals celebrate their teams 7-2 win against the Houston Astros in Game Six of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Anthony Davis Has Historic Fourth Game as a Laker

 

Anthony Davis Makes History in 4th Game as a Laker
How Switzerland’s Nestlé Is Trying to Privatize America’s Freshwater Supply

 

Nestlé Pure Life Bottled Water
Chocolate Is Killing the Planet

 

chocolate
Report: Low-Income Teens Spend More Time Staring at Screens Than Wealthy Ones

 

Put the phone down
October 29, 2019
NCAA Votes to Allow Athletes to Cash in on Fame

 

NCAA Will Allow Student-Athletes to Profit From Their Fame
As Uber Drivers Get Older, the American Economy Suffers

 

Old Uber Drivers Bad for Economy
Did Trump Help Microsoft Win a $10B Defense Contract Over Amazon?

 

The Pentagon
Microsoft Warns That Russian Hackers Are Targeting the 2020 Olympics

 

Olympic rings are seen outside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. The Tokyo 2020 Games of the XXXII Olympiad take place from Friday 24th July to Sunday 9th August 2020 in Tokyo, Japan, the second Summer Olympics Games to be held in Tokyo, the first being 1964. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
Gen Z Is Cashing in on 'OK Boomer'

 

Ok Boomer
Bill Belichick Provides Rare Glimpse Into Future Coaching Plans

 

Bill Belichick, 67, Now Open to Coaching Into His 70s
Narcissists Are Less Stressed and Happier, According to Science

 

Narcissist
Ferrari Wants to Teach You How to Drive Classic Cars on Its Private Track

 

Ferrari Classiche Academy
Watch: Kanye West Does "Carpool Karaoke" with James Corden (on an Airplane)

 

James Corden and Kanye West
Longtime CBS Golf Broadcaster Speaks Out After Surprise Firing

 

Longtime CBS Golf Broadcaster Gary McCord Speaks Out After Surprise Firing
Steelers Avoid Embarrassing Loss to Dolphins on "Monday Night Football"

 

Steelers Avoid Embarrassing Loss to Dolphins on "Monday Night Football"
For Some Teens, Social Media Could Help Anxiety

 

Social media could help teens with anxiety.
How Brand Ambassadors Are Influencing the Way We Drink

 

Yep, they're judging you.
Former Fox News Employees Are Calling to Be Released From NDAs

 

Gretchen Carlson is among the former Fox staffers calling for the network to lift NDAs.
October 28, 2019
Robert Evans, Legendary Paramount Producer, Dies at 89

 

Producer Robert Evans attends the 2nd Annual Rebel With A Cause Gala hosted at the Paramount Studios on March 20, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jennifer Lourie/FilmMagic)
Flying to Cuba From the States? You Now Have to Land in Havana.

 

American Flights to Havana
Time’s Up Calls for NBC to Release Employees From NDAs

 

time's up nbc
Show More