Music | July 14, 2023 1:19 pm

Are Taylor Swift Concerts Really Saving the Hotel Industry?

The Federal Reserve thinks so

Taylor Swift performs onstage during night two of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on July 08, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Your hotel industry savior
Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
By Kirk Miller

It sounds like hyperbole, but the Philadelphia Federal Reserve is actually crediting Taylor Swift’s massive “Eras” tour as a lifesaver for the hotel industry.

Per Billboard, officials for the central bank raised a point in their Beige Book, which is released eight times per year and discusses economic health in cities around the country. They wrote: “Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city.”

Taylor Swift Has Politicians Suddenly Realizing Ticketmaster Is a Monopoly
Taylor Swift Has Politicians Suddenly Realizing Ticketmaster Is a Monopoly

Fans looking to buy tickets to Swift's Eras tour have been plagued by long waits, insane prices and bad customer service

Billboard also points out (via an NBC News story) that it wasn’t just Philly; a Swift concert in Cincinnati reportedly brought in an estimated $2.6 million to downtown hotels and $5.3 million to hotels in the surrounding area. And the singer’s show in Chicago brought in $39 million in total hotel revenue.

“Taylor Swift is a force to be reckoned with,” Julie Calvert, president and CEO of the tourism group Visit Cincy, said in a statement. “The economic impact Swift creates is staggering, as fans travel from far and wide to attend her concerts, filling hotels, restaurants, and local attractions. Swift’s influence on tourism is a testament to her ability to captivate audiences and drive economic growth.”

Hooray for the economy, but still…getting tickets to the Swift shows (or any show) has been somewhat of a nightmare for fans, which — in a strange, good way — has led to some incremental improvements and hopefully less deceptive ticket pricing practices.

