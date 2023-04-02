InsideHook
Music | April 2, 2023 10:26 pm

Remembering Seymour Stein, Who Probably Signed Your Favorite Band

The Sire Records co-founder died at 80

Seymour Stein
Ice-T presents the award to inductee Seymour Stein during the 2005 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

An era in music history came to an end this weekend when Seymour Stein died at the age of 80. The fact that Stein was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 speaks to his place in the music industry. The Hall of Fame’s introduction to Stein notes that “[h]e unerringly predicted the next musical trend, then signed the musical act that inevitably became the epitome of that movement.” And to look back at decades’ worth of albums released by Sire Records, the label he co-founded, is to see that in action.

To some readers, the Hall of Fame’s description of Stein might come off as hyperbolic. In Stein’s case, it’s accurate. Among the artists that he signed to Sire Records were Madonna, The Replacements, Ice-T, The Ramones, Talking Heads and Depeche Mode.

In a 2013 interview with WNYC’s Soundcheck, Stein shared the story of how he began working Madonna, whose music he first heard while hospitalized — which Stein still was when the two first met. “I could tell right away, she couldn’t have cared if I was laying in the bed in a coffin, as long as I could sign a contract. She was as anxious to see me and get herself started as I was to see her,” Stein told WNYC. “That was very very impressive to me.”

Talking Heads Recall How They Made “Burning Down the House”
Talking Heads Recall How They Made “Burning Down the House”

The legendary group describes how Parliament influenced their 1983 hit

2018 saw the publication of Stein’s memoir, Siren Song: My Life in Music. In a review of the book for The Guardian, Richard Williams wrote, “Even at its most gossipy, the narrative bulges with insight into the musicians whose paths he crossed.” He also took part in a number of retrospective interviews on his life and career — including a terrific 2019 conversation with Legs McNeil and Gillian McCain in which he says, of his signings, “I didn’t let anybody get away.”

There’s plenty of history to be seen when looking closely at Seymour Stein’s life. He leaves behind an impressive record — as well as a lot of impressive records.

More Like This

Ramones
How the Ramones Survived Feuding and Failure to Change the World
Madonna and Diablo Cody
Madonna and Diablo Cody Are Collaborating on a Screenplay
David Byrne
Seven Lessons on Style From David Byrne, An Understated Menswear Icon

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs

Keep Reading

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Bottled Martinis, New Rolex Releases and Special-Edition Sambas
The 1978 Jeep Cherokee 4xe Concept which is part of the Easter Jeep Safari for 2023

Jeep Mashed Up a Retro Cherokee With Their Hybrid Wrangler
Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
Leonard Cohen

A Brief History of Artists Referencing Leonard Cohen in Songs
It's the biggest watch event of the year, and we've got boots on the ground.

The Best New Releases From Watches and Wonders 2023
A 12-ounce bag of Peace Coffee Birchwood blend, my favorite coffee beans

Stuff We Swear By: My Love Language Is a Mug of Peace Coffee
The Mantric Rechargeable Vibrator Wand, now just $40, on a purple swirly background

Take 50% Off Any Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Item at Lovehoney
a collage of heavy tees on a sky blue background

16 Heavyweight T-Shirts That Are as Comfy as a Weighted Blanket
Musicians performing in and around Miami, Florida in Spring 2023

The 20 Best Concerts in Miami This Spring 

Trending

The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History
The San Antonio Spurs Are Heading to Austin
This Mental Wellness Brand Sends Psilocybin to Your Door
The Three-Minute Workout the Japanese Do Every Morning
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well