If you bought an alt-rock album (or t-shirt or poster) in the late 20th century, chances are it was a design by Frank Kozik. The revered San Francisco-based artist and graphic designer died on May 6 at the age of 61, according to an announcement by his wife on Instagram. No cause of death was reported.

“Frank was a man larger than himself, an icon in each of the genres he worked in,” her post read. “He dramatically changed every industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature … He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and Disneyland.”

Kozik was a self-trained artist who initially created flyers for punk bands when he was living in Austin, TX. His surreal, cartoon-ish art would soon frequent a who’s who of the alternative rock scene; Kozik designed album covers for The Melvins, The Offspring and Queens of the Stone Age, among many others. He also created art for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Helmet, Stone Temple Pilots and blink-182, and directed the music video for Soundgarden’s “Pretty Noose.”

It was his concert art that most people will remember. “Kozik was most famous for his live-show posters — bright, vivid, colorful designs that tropes of classic Americana — little Norman Rockwell kids, glamorous Andy Warhol movie stars, cute cartoon characters — and put them in disturbing and hyperviolent circumstances,” Stereogum notes.

He also formed a popular indie rock label (Man’s Ruin, which released the first Queens of the Stone Age music) and later became the chief creative officer of the collectible toy brand Kidrobot. Kozik’s wife Sharon summed him up best in her social media post: “His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him.”

Frank Kozik directed the video for Soundgarden’s 1996 single “Pretty Noose”