InsideHook
Music | February 7, 2023 12:37 pm

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Roger Waters Spar Over Recent Interview

A quiet disagreement just got very loud

Roger Waters performing in front of a red sign
Roger Waters performing during a concert at Arena Monterrey on October 11, 2022
Medios y Media/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’ve spent any time delving into the history of Pink Floyd, you’re probably aware that the best-known era of the group featured contributions from both bassist Roger Waters and guitarist David Gilmour. Waters’ influence on the band increased, culminating with The Final Cut and leading to his exit from the band. Things have been acrimonious ever since, with the two men calling a truce for a reunion show at Live 8 in 2005.

Since then, relations between Waters and Gilmour have taken a turn for the worse. Waters has made comments increasingly sympathetic to the Putin government, while Gilmour and Nick Mason released the first new Pink Floyd song in years in support of Ukraine’s efforts to remain independent.

Pink Floyd Fans Who Have Apparently Never Seen the “Dark Side of the Moon” Cover Before Are Mad About Its “Woke” Rainbow
Pink Floyd Fans Who Have Apparently Never Seen the “Dark Side of the Moon” Cover Before Are Mad About Its “Woke” Rainbow

A shocking number of people are unfamiliar with one of the most famous album covers of all time

You might think it was only a matter of time before things went even more south. And you’d be right.

On Monday, Gilmour took to social media to co-sign a post made by writer Polly Samson. Samson and Gilmour have been married for many years, and Samson contributed lyrics to (among others) Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell. Samson’s original Tweet criticized Waters for anti-Semitic behavior, and dubbed him “a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac.”

“Every word demonstrably true,” Gilmour added. For his part, Waters posted an update saying that he “refutes entirely” the accusations.

The issue here appears to be a recent interview that Waters gave to the publication Berliner Zeitung, a translation of which is published on Waters’ own website. And — how best to put this? — Waters’ decision to do so does not exactly make him look great.

Waters’ advocacy for the BDS campaign against Israel is well-documented at this point. But few BDS-supporting musicians have argued that they would much more willingly play a concert in Russia, as Waters does. When asked if he would boycott Russia, Waters’ reply was direct: “I think it is counterproductive.”

“I’m not boycotting Russia, that would be ridiculous,” Waters said in the interview. “I play 38 shows in the USA. If I were to boycott any country for political reasons, it would be the U.S.”

Perhaps the most head-spinning moment in the interview comes when Waters describes effectively mansplaining Ukraine to a Ukrainian woman currently living through the war. It’s a lot, but in reading it, it’s easy to see why Samson and Gilmour felt compelled to respond the way they did.

More Like This

Roger Waters performs during the This is Not a Drill tour at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Roger Waters Pens Open Letter to Putin After His Poland Concerts Are Canceled
Pink Floyd
Turns Out Condoms Played a Significant Role in Concert Visual History
Nick Mason, the drummer and founding member of Pink Floyd. He recently said he's open to another reunion concert.
Nick Mason Makes a Pitch for Another Pink Floyd Reunion Concert

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?
This Is the Wine They Were Drinking in “The Last of Us”

Keep Reading

a bunch of wines, beers and cheese on a wooden background

Does Wine or Beer Pair Better With Cheese?
Older women pop culture sexuality

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Watching television. Sports bar or local pub. Football, food, beer. The best places to watch the Super Bowl in NYC that aren't traditional sports bars.

The Best Non-Traditional Sports Bars to Watch the Super Bowl
a collage of Mr Porter sale items on a red/orange background

Mr Porter’s Massive Sale Is Ending Soon: Here’s Exactly What to Buy
Exterior of the Beverly Hills Hotel

A 5-Star Hotel Concierge on What to Do, See and Eat in Beverly Hills
Bears from the resort's vintage sign are being re-homed across the property

Sierra Nevada Resort, Beloved of the Rat Pack, Gets a New Look
Platters from Beautiful Rind

Chicago’s 7 Best Cheese-Centric Dining Experiences
Catch these upcoming performances in venues large and small

The 40 Best Concerts Coming to Texas This Spring
An illustration to depict the recent Nike collab with Netflix, featuring the Netflix logo on an orange Nike shoe box.

Netflix’s Nike Training Club Workouts Are Beautiful Chaos

Trending

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Could Kyrie Irving Go to Lakers After Asking Nets Trade to Trade Him?