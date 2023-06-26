InsideHook
Movies | June 26, 2023 4:05 pm

No, Netflix’s Sweating Billboard Is Not a “Black Mirror” Episode

Does a sweaty billboard make you want to see a movie more?

Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth in front of a non-sweaty billboard for "Extraction 2."
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Netflix is responsible for countless pop-culture phenomena we take for granted now, from the binge-watching model on down. They’ve changed the way people have watched movies at home — twice, even! — and turned American viewers on to international shows. And now, they can take a victory lap for their latest entertainment-related breakthrough: the sweating billboard.

No, that’s not a misprint. A sweating billboard is a thing that exists in 2023, and Netflix is behind it.

Arguably the biggest surprise here is that this sweat-laden billboard isn’t a tie-in with one of the new Black Mirror episodes that were recently released on the streaming service, several of which have riffed on Netflix itself. Instead, the billboards — available for viewing and, I guess, touching in New York and Los Angeles — were designed to raise interest in Extraction 2.

An article by Stuart Heritage at The Guardian has more details on the sweaty, sweaty billboards, including some information on earlier interactive billboards that can be seen as ancestors of this one. Heritage also seems baffled by the existence of this new billboard, writing, “What will the billboard for the next film do? Make Chris Hemsworth spit? Urinate? Transmit airborne respiratory illnesses?”

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Wasn’t a Fan of His “Thor: Love and Thunder” Body
Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Wasn’t a Fan of His “Thor: Love and Thunder” Body

Even for a Norse god, the man is simply too jacked

I suppose this is an example of all press being good press; I am, in fact, writing about Extraction 2 as a result of the sweaty billboard, which might well lead to more people watching the film in question. But I’m also not sure that associating your film with sweat is the wisest course of action. It’s like when ads show up in the bins used at TSA airport checkpoints — who, exactly, wants to associate a product with an experience that literally no one enjoys?

To be fair, the engineering behind the sweaty billboard is pretty interesting. But it begs the question of what Netflix might do next: release spiders in public places to promote Wednesday? Stage actual heists to announce new Lupin episodes? Create a real-life Squid Game? Oh, wait — they already did that one.

More Like This

In this photo illustration, the Netflix logo is displayed on a smartphone screen, next to a login screen, with email, password, and sign in.
Netflix Is Ending Its Basic Plan in Canada. Is the US Next?
Netlix envelopes
Netflix’s Exit From the DVD Business Is Bad News for Film Buffs
Nevermore Academy in the Netflix hit "Wednesday," which is based on a real castle in Romania
Netflix’s “Wednesday” Sparks a Romanian Tourism Revival

Recommended

Suggested for you

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Why You Should Embrace Wearing Small Watches

Keep Reading

carmy from the bear wearing a blue apron and white tee shirt

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
A kid lifting a man on a motorbike in a black-and-white tint.

How to Build Your Chest the Old-Fashioned Way
Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat bottled and a glass of whiskey on a bar counter in front of other Buffalo Trace releases. The new whiskey utilizes a long-forgotten grain called Emmer.

Daniel Weller Emmer Wheat Is No Ordinary Wheated Bourbon
Real Alcázar Palace in Seville

This Three-City Andalusian Road Trip Is an Adventurer’s Dream
Travis Bennet hold up clothes at an event.

Can Travis Bennett’s Vintage Style Make Him Hollywood’s Best-Dressed Man?
a collage of the best camp shirts for men on a grey background

Get Vacation-Ready With the Best Camp Collar Shirts for Men
a model in Duer gear hiking up a mountain

The Duer Summer Sale Is an Adventurist’s Fantasy. Here’s What to Buy.
The Coleman Soft Pack, Icemule Boss, Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler on a grey and white textured background.

Best Backpack Coolers of 2023
a collage of mens chinos on a green background

The Best Chinos to Keep Things Sharp This Summer

Trending

Rare and Expensive Bourbons That Aren’t Worth the Price
Tommy Prine and the Honor of Expectations
With “No Hard Feelings,” Jennifer Lawrence Finally Has a Movie That Fits Her Persona
Like It or Not, Indie Rock Is Getting Old
How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes