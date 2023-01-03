InsideHook
Movies | January 3, 2023 1:59 pm

New Reports Confirm That Hollywood Still Has a Pretty Bad Diversity Problem

Women and minorities are still woefully underrepresented in the industry

Greta Gerwig from the film "White Noise" speaks onstage during Contenders Film: Los Angeles at DGA Theater Complex on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
In 2018, Greta Gerwig became one of just seven women in history to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director.
Deadline via Getty
By Bonnie Stiernberg @aahrealbonsters

If you’ve been paying attention at all to the Oscars or the Golden Globes in recent years, you’re probably well aware that both Hollywood awards shows have faced criticism over the fact that the majority of their nominees are straight, white men. Their lack of diversity is reflective of a much larger issue in the film industry as a whole, and despite more attention and calls for change, several new studies reveal that Hollywood is still lacking when it comes to female and BIPOC filmmakers.

As Variety reports, a recent study from USC Annenberg found that of the 111 directors who were hired to make the 100 top-grossing movies last year, only 9% were women — a figure that’s actually worse than 2021, when it was 12.7%. The number of Black, Asian, Hispanic/Latino and multi-racial and multi-ethnic filmmakers also dropped from 27.3% in 2021 to 20.7% in 2022. And most jarringly, only 2.7% of directors of the top 100 movies last year were women of color.

The problem extends beyond directors to other areas of moviemaking as well. Variety cites a second report, from Dr. Martha Lauzen, founder and executive director of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University, that illustrates just how little progress has been made in the past quarter-century.

“Twenty five years ago, women comprised 17% of directors, writers, producers, executive producers, editors and cinematographers working on the top 250 grossing U.S. films,” the publication notes. “In 2022, women have 24% of those positions. Over that period, the number of female filmmakers went from 9% to 18%, the number of female cinematographers moved from 4% to 7%, the number of female editors increased a percentage point to 21% in 2022. In other roles, women comprised 19% of writers (compared to 13% in 1998), 25% of executive producers (compared to 18% in 1998), and 31% of producers (compared to 24% in 1998).”

In other words, despite all the empty promises about diversity and inclusion in Hollywood, there is still a frustratingly long way to go.

“Given the number of panels, research reports, and hand-wringing devoted to this issue over the last two and a half decades, one would expect more substantial gains,” Lauzen said in a statement. “It took the accumulation of over two decades of advocacy efforts, research reports and an EEOC investigation to double the percentage of women directors from 9% to 18%, and women are still dramatically underrepresented in that role. One can only imagine that it will take the same amount of effort to increase the numbers of women working in other positions, such as cinematographers and editors.”

More Like This

Friends cast
“Friends” Producers Defend the Show’s Lack of Diversity
Michael B. Jordan Inclusion Rider
Michael B. Jordan’s Inclusion Rider Is Spreading Diversity in Hollywood
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah", poses in the press room during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Is Giving a Free Clinic in How Not to Deal With Racism Accusations

Recommended

Suggested for you

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022
The Best Memes of 2022, Explained

Keep Reading

The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023

The 10 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2023
Paul T. Goldman as Paul T. Goldman.

Director Jason Woliner Explains the Compelling Complexity of Peacock's "Paul T. Goldman"
Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in “Shrinking,” premiering globally on January 27, 2023 on Apple TV+.

The Best Movies, TV, Books and Music for January
A man wearing the Reign Long Sleeve by Rhone. The activewear brand is taking up to 60% off hundreds of styles.

Rhone’s End of Season Sale Is Just Beginning
Steamed Dumplings

A Definitive Guide to the Best Dumplings in Brooklyn
A photo taken in the hills outside of San Luis Obispo, California. The town of Morro Bay and the Pacific Ocean can be seen in the distance.

Where to Stay, Eat and Camp on the Dunes in San Luis Obispo
Homemade Pickled Giardiniera

Your Guide to Chicago’s Best Giardiniera-Topped Hot Beefs, Hot Dogs and More
Boisson Beverly Hills, a non-alcoholic bottle shop. We got some recommendations from Boisson founder Nick Bodkins about what to drink this Dry January.

Start Dry January Off Right at LA’s Best NA Bottle Shop
neon sign saying why

DC Is the Trivia Capital of the World

Trending

Our Favorite Fitness Gear of 2022
20 Trends That Will Define the Lives of American Men in 2023
My Favorite Runs of 2022
The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Whiskies From Around the World in 2022